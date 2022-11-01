Health insurance is something everyone needs, but not everyone can get it. In fact, more than 40,000 hard-working South Dakotans are caught in the state’s coverage gap, which means they work at jobs that do not offer health insurance or they make too much money to qualify for Medicaid. These are farmers and ranchers, small business employees, and near-retirees who don’t have insurance provided by their employers.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO