Shreveport, LA

Bossier Residents Rejoice the Best Pizza Is Back for a Month

I Will Never Forget The First Time I Tried the Best Pizza in Bossier. We all have had the feeling of walking into a restaurant knowing exactly what we're going to order but then the waiter or waitress totally ruins our plans right? That's exactly what happened to me at Flying Heart Brewery that day. I had my heart set on some wings and salad.
Crumbl Cookies Announces Shreveport Opening Date

I Love Crumbl Cookies, and Once You Try Them You Will Love Them Too. You have seen the famous pink box right? Crumbl’s delicious cookies are the easiest thing for me to deliver to my friends and family in Tyler, Texas the iconic pink packaging just screams that there is about to be a party in your mouth.
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Area Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northwest Louisiana, eastern and inland southeast Texas, western Arkansas and extreme southeast Oklahoma. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in this area through Friday night. This Tornado Watch includes Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine and...
It’s National Sandwich Day. What Counts as a Sammie, Shreveport?

It's National Sandwich Day and the age-old question has come back to haunt us... what foods are actually considered a sandwich?. If you ask me, it's some type of carb with a filling. However, I'm not an expert on these things, so I turned to dictionary.com. They define a sandwich as, 'two or more slices of bread with a layer of meat, fish, cheese, etc., between them: a tuna sandwich. 2. a partially slit bread roll, pita, etc., with a filling: a falafel sandwich. 3. open sandwich. 4. something resembling or suggesting a sandwich, as something in horizontal layers: a plywood sandwich. a plywood sandwich.'
Louisiana Restaurant Chain Opening in Blanchard

Blanchard Louisiana is all abuzz over a new restaurant coming to town! It will be opening in a few weeks pending a visit by the city electrical inspector. Counter Culture is opening new location in the Hideaway shopping center directly behind Northwood High School in Blanchard. Counter Culture has a...
Actress Says Shreveport Movie Set Was Haunted While Filming

We all know tons of stories about Shreveport being haunted. The Municipal Auditorium is one of the most well known hauntings in the entire state. There are stories of restaurants being haunted, schools being haunted, and essentially every kind of building in Shreveport having a haunted story. But how often...
Shreveport Files Suit to Fight Adult Oriented Businesses

A Caddo District Court Judge has signed a temporary restraining order stopping the Hustler Hollywood retail store from opening on Financial Plaza in west Shreveport later this month. But this order also includes the 2 Cindies stores that operate in the city. One is on Shreveport Barksdale Highway and the...
Shreveport Sees Two Afternoon Shootings in One Day

Shreveport Police are investigating 2 shootings that has left 2 people injured. This first call came into dispatch on Wednesday (11/2/22) around 3:58 p.m. from the 200 block of Mayfair Street, which is located in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
Highest Rated Horror Movies Filmed In Shreveport

The Shreveport horror machine keeps going. There have been plenty of movies made in the Shreveport market, and as we've looked at before, a large portion of them seem to be horror movies. That's not a bad thing either. Horror movies are big business. They may not be the most...
Shreveport Legend James Burton Reveals Important Health Update

Over the past few weeks, music fans across the world have been keeping up with the latest updates on legendary guitarist James Burton. James Burton revealed on social media in September that he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. The 83 year old musician underwent surgery at Nashville's Vanderbilt Hospital the...
Shreveport Police Searching for Burglary Suspects

On August 17th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a residential burglary in the 6800 block of S. Lakeshore Drive. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspects. That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspect. If you...
When is Freddy’s in Bossier Opening? Details Here

The Excitement Surrounding Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Real. From the moment Amanda Nottingham with the Bossier Chief Administrative Officer confirmed there was a whole lot of custard and steakburgers headed our way we have all been keeping an eye on the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers building on Airline Drive.
Shreveport Police Searching for Mail Thief

On September 22nd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who broken into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road. This same suspect then entered a mail room and prying open mailboxes. During the investigation detectives obtained...
