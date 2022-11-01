It's National Sandwich Day and the age-old question has come back to haunt us... what foods are actually considered a sandwich?. If you ask me, it's some type of carb with a filling. However, I'm not an expert on these things, so I turned to dictionary.com. They define a sandwich as, 'two or more slices of bread with a layer of meat, fish, cheese, etc., between them: a tuna sandwich. 2. a partially slit bread roll, pita, etc., with a filling: a falafel sandwich. 3. open sandwich. 4. something resembling or suggesting a sandwich, as something in horizontal layers: a plywood sandwich. a plywood sandwich.'

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO