No Trash November Engages Communities to Keep Roadways Clean and Safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee announces its second No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities. Last year’s inaugural campaign included over 1,000 volunteers who collected over 47,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways.
Lauren Fields to Serve as Department General Counsel
NASHVILLE – The Department of Revenue is pleased to announce the promotion of Lauren Fields as general counsel, effective immediately. In this role, Fields will oversee the Legal Office and be part of Revenue’s executive leadership team. She will act as the department’s chief legal officer, overseeing litigation cases and advising on legislation, tax policy, public records requests, and vehicle title and registration issues, among other matters.
Public Invited to Participate in Voting for Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photos
NASHVILLE --- The public is invited to help the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency select the winning photos for the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar contest and the collectible license hard cards. Votes can be submitted online. Click here or on the graphic to the right.. More than 5,000 entries for the...
DIDD Launches MAPs Program in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE - The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is now accepting applications for the Medicaid Alternative Pathways to Independence (MAPs) Program. MAPs is a program for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) who want to learn how to live and work more independently. It equips people in...
Volunteer Tennessee Commission Meeting
Public Notice of Volunteer Tennessee Commission Meeting. W.R.S. Tennessee Tower, 20th Floor, Conference Room A. Microsoft Teams meeting- Join on your computer, mobile app or room device. Meeting ID: 293 260 259 587. Passcode: VTePxQ. Download Teams | Join on the web. Or call in (audio only) +1 629-209-4396,,348265768# United...
State Grant Program Will Provide $5 Million to Purchase Equipment for Tennessee Volunteer Fire Departments
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) proudly announce that applications will be accepted starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, from volunteer fire departments for $5 million in grants through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
Tennessee Recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting
NASHVILLE – Tennessee has received the highest form of recognition awarded for government accounting and financial reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Division of Accounts in the Department of Finance and Administration for the report on the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC team up to kickoff No Trash November
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC are teaming up with Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee on November 5 to help kick off No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities. "We are...
Comptroller Mumpower Names New Director of Local Government Finance
Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower is pleased to announce that Sheila Reed is the state’s new Director of Local Government Finance. Local Government Finance plays a key role in ensuring Tennessee’s counties, metropolitan governments, municipalities, utility districts, and other governmental water and wastewater systems stay financially healthy.
Media Advisory
NASHVILLE – Gov. Bill Lee’s budget hearings with state departments have been scheduled for November 9, 10, 17 and 18 (Click here for schedule) and will be streamed live from the capitol. The hearings will take place in the Executive Conference Room on the ground floor of the state capitol. Live streaming will be accessible from the state website at www.tn.gov.
Facts about Fentanyl - Free Training
This free training available to all Tennesseans covers the facts about Fentanyl. The presenter will look at recent trends, the risks, and basic precautions to take. This open community training will be hosted on WebEx virtual platform. Click this link to register on EventBrite. Please note the training is scheduled for noon Central Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Tennessee National Guard Honors President Polk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee National Guard celebrated the life of President James K. Polk in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tennessee State Capitol on Nov. 2, in honor of Polk’s 227th birthday. Each year, a representative of the current President of the United States is responsible...
