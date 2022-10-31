ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

huskers.com

Huskers Face #6 MSU in Big Ten Semifinals

Thursday, Nov. 3 – 1 p.m. (CT) Fresh off a thrilling quarterfinal match, the Nebraska soccer team (8-6-5, 5-3-2 Big Ten) continues the Big Ten Tournament this week against #6 Michigan State (15-1-3, 9-0-1 Big Ten) at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The fourth-seeded Huskers and top-seeded Spartans square...
EAST LANSING, MI
huskers.com

Huskers Host Hoosiers Wednesday at 8 p.m.

• The fourth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team is back in action at the Bob Devaney Sports Center with an 8 p.m. match against Indiana on Wednesday. • Wednesday night is Nebraska's annual Red Cross match. The Red Cross will be collecting donations upon entry to the match. • Big Ten Network...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Gear Up for Big Ten Individual Championships

Ann Arbor, Mich. - The Nebraska men's tennis team heads north for the Big Ten Individual Championships held in Michigan, taking place Nov. 4 - Nov. 6. The Wolverines will host the three-day tournament that consists of both singles and doubles play for individual athletes within the Big Ten Conference.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Takahashi Leads Huskers in Miami

Miu Takahashi produced a top-25 finish to lead the Nebraska women's golf team to a tie for eighth in a talented field at the Hurricane Invitational in Coral Gables, Fla., on Tuesday. Takahashi, a sophomore from Nasu-machi, Japan, managed a 75 (+3) in Tuesday's final round to close the 54-hole...
CORAL GABLES, FL

