At the time of this writing, we are ... stuffed. Just utterly unhungry, if that's a word you'll allow. Satisfied, yes, but just a bit beyond that, really. What's the cause of this stuffing? Qdoba's new QuesaBirria Burrito and QuesaBirria Quesadilla, both of which we just consumed half of. To be clear, we ate half of the burrito and half of the quesadilla — the equivalent of one whole menu item. There's no chance we'll be hungry again for hours. And that's true even though we managed to stop after dipping only four chips into the delightful queso we also ordered. (Okay, maybe six or seven chips, but we heroically did not eat the entire bag nor did we finish the queso. Later today? Well ... we'll see. We won't be this stuffed forever, after all.)

2 DAYS AGO