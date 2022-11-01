Read full article on original website
Related
Instagram Is Furious Over Whole Foods' Unhelpful Squash Hack
For many of us, it doesn't get better than a good cooking or food hack. Maybe it only shaves five seconds off our prep time, maybe it only has one less step than a standard recipe, or maybe it only makes the task at hand a teeny-tiny bit easier. Regardless, a hack is a hack.
The Difference Between Baking Chocolate And Chocolate Chips
When the chocolate craving hits, how do you satisfy? With chocolate lava cake, a candy bar, chocolate ice cream, a chocolate chip cookie? Each of these treats carry that chocolatey flavor, but are made from different forms of chocolate. Some have powder, chips, or bars, and have different strengths, like bittersweet, semi-sweet, or milk. Among these are two seemingly similar kinds of chocolate that call for different applications — baking chocolate and chocolate chips.
Rachael Ray's 'Staple' Grocery List Is Exhaustingly Long
"There's food at home" — the dreaded words no one wants to hear when all you want is takeout. But the advice is well-meaning and intended to save you money. But according to the Department of Labor, 2022 inflation has caused a 13.1% rise in grocery prices versus 7.6% for restaurants (via Modern Farmer). However, KTLA75 emphasizes that the disparity is because fast-food restaurants haven't raised their prices, also pointing out that eating at home is healthier than "cheaper fast food."
Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream Just Returned To Walmart
Throughout the year, millions of dessert-lovers of all ages enjoy the many products offered by the brand Little Debbie. Oatmeal Cream Pies, Honey Buns, Swiss Ross, Zebra Cakes ... the option can seem nearly endless. In late fall, fans also enjoy the seasonal Christmas tree-shaped cakes adorned with green sprinkles, which never seem to be on the shelves for long enough.
Can You Put Meat With Bones In A Blender?
Thanks to the rise in technology, cooking at home has never been easier. There's often a tool you can buy that will allow you to cook and bake in any way that your heart desires. Among all of these amazing tools is the game-changing blender. Having been around for a century since 1922, the blender has allowed people to make a variety of blended foods, including smoothies, soups, sauces, salad dressings, milkshakes, and more (via Keystone Electronics Corp.).
Out Of Burger Buns? Try Ramen Instead
Ramen — at least, the instant kind — is that quintessential staple of the college and graduate student diet that has nourished and sustained so many of us over the years when times were tough and all we could afford was a packet of $1 noodles boiled over the stove or microwaved in a cup. A dish closely associated with belt tightening and cheap meals, instant ramen eventually developed a sort of cult following.
Are Starbucks Baristas Allowed To Create Their Own Drinks?
One of the perks many coffee baristas have working for local shops is the creativity when it comes to making drinks. Once you nail down the difference between a latte, cappuccino, and macchiato, then the real fun begins. There's actually a science when it comes to making different coffee drinks, and as coffee art becomes more common among Redditors and TikTokers, more baristas are trying to master their own coffee skills. A video posted on TikTok actually shows how people can practice the art of making latte art at home by using soy sauce and dish soap to avoid wasting money on the more expensive ingredients of coffee and milk (via TikTok).
Blue Apron's New English-Inspired Holiday Roast Is Available With Or Without A Subscription
Following the 2020 pandemic, when so many of us had no choice but to eat (and cook) more at home, meal kit delivery services catapulted in popularity. According to PR Newswire, using data from 2020. the meal kit industry is expected to grow by more than $11 billion through 2025 as people look for more convenient food options. Along with brands like HelloFresh and HomeChef, one of the most popular meal delivery services right now is Blue Apron, which you can order directly from their website or from Amazon and Costco. The service is touted for its fresh ingredients and its wide variety of healthy and easy-to-make recipes.
Cameron Diaz's Wine Company Just Launched A Holiday Collection
In the midst of the pandemic, entrepreneur Katherine Power and American actress Cameron Diaz kick-started Avaline, a wine company made with organic, additive-free grapes (per Forbes). The less-than-ideal timing didn't seem to affect the duo, as the company's white and rose variations saw such success that the red blend was released months earlier than planned. "We've just been asked so much—as soon as the white and rosé hit the market, immediately we started having questions about red," Diaz said. "It's our most frequently asked question. We thought, since we have it bottled, let's get it over here sooner rather than later."
Walmart Rolls Back Thanksgiving Prices To 2021
It's quite common for people who have lived a long time to complain about prices. This isn't because they're curmudgeons. It's because they've seen their hard-earned dollars and cents become less valuable over time. This is a facet of the open market known as inflation, and it increases prices and reduces the buying power of money, according to Forbes. In 2022, it's also a major irritation for anyone who wants to buy anything, which is to say nearly everyone who isn't a monk who has eschewed all legal tender and consumes nothing but tea they brew themselves.
Why You Should Make Mac And Cheese In Your Air Fryer
If you're carrying the weight of your family's Thanksgiving meal on your shoulders, you may be able to rely on a popular appliance to make life easier. When the oven is filled with casseroles and the stovetop has simmering pots galore, Food Network recommends plugging in your air fryer for a shortcut to holiday deliciousness.
Every 2022 Dunkin' Holiday Item, Ranked Worst To Best
The year is ending, and the holidays are coming up. That means shopping, cooking, parties to attend, and people to see. It is the most wonderful time of the year but also the most exhausting. To help you get through these festive and fatiguing times, Dunkin' has released its 2022 holiday menu. The new line premiered on November 2 and will be available through the holiday season. Dunkin' has not yet announced a specific end date for this menu. On the list of items, we see the return of old favorites like the Cranberry Orange Muffin and new items featuring cookie butter.
Ree Drummond Adds Red Hots To Cinnamon Apples
With indulgent and delicious dishes like Baked Ziti, Chocolate Pie, and Potato Soup, "The Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond has a knack for ranch-style cooking for the whole family. Leave it to Drummond to find a way to incorporate Cap'n Crunch into chicken strips, or sour cream into pancakes, and she can turn just about anything into a casserole. But maybe above all, her desserts sound designed to bring out one's inner kid, drawing on nostalgic childhood flavors, like her cinnamon apples made with Red Hots candy.
Will Beer Before Liquor Really Make You Sicker?
Picture this — it's been a long week of grueling work and countless hours spent at the office. At long last, Friday at five o'clock arrives. You ditch the office apparel for something more or less appropriate and prepare to blow off steam with friends and cocktails. Maybe you'll indulge in a beer in between cosmopolitans and martinis, because hey, it's Friday! There's just one catch — you're not in college anymore and your alcohol tolerance is not what it used to be making hangovers worse than ever.
What Kind Of Alcohol Is Actually In Canned Cocktails?
Thanks to the rise of technology, food and drinks have only gotten better over the years. While you once had to go to a bar to get yourself a fancy cocktail or even dish out money on a whole bottle of liquor, you can now buy them in a can.
The Failure Of Auntie Anne's Heart-Healthy Pretzel
It's always interesting to see fast food or snack companies try to advertise "healthy" things. In theory, the practice sounds good: You can still enjoy food from this particular restaurant or brand without worrying that you're eating yourself to an early grave. But the problem isn't that people don't want to be healthy, it's that it's just an odd contrast to see a company known for salty, greasy, buttery foods to suddenly be promoting "heart health" or "low-calorie options."
Haribo Gummy Bears Just Dropped A Whimsical New Triple Layered Shape
Although we know Haribo best for its gummy bears, the company manufactures a variety of other sweet treats of the gummy persuasion. In fact, since the company's game-changing creation of the gummy bear in 1922, Haribo has launched more than 1,000 products across the globe. These chewy, colorful Haribo products...
Why You Shouldn't Skip The Butter For French Toast
Let's have an honest moment: French toast is by no means a healthful, nutritious dish. So why would you even consider skipping the butter? There is practically no need to abstain from that ingredient while still indulging in syrup, powdered sugar, and the like. So brush off that hesitation, lean fully into this decadent, filling breakfast, and you'll thank us for this admonition when you're still full through lunchtime.
We Tried Qdoba's New QuesaBirria Burrito And Quesadilla. They Bring New Meaning To The Word Filling
At the time of this writing, we are ... stuffed. Just utterly unhungry, if that's a word you'll allow. Satisfied, yes, but just a bit beyond that, really. What's the cause of this stuffing? Qdoba's new QuesaBirria Burrito and QuesaBirria Quesadilla, both of which we just consumed half of. To be clear, we ate half of the burrito and half of the quesadilla — the equivalent of one whole menu item. There's no chance we'll be hungry again for hours. And that's true even though we managed to stop after dipping only four chips into the delightful queso we also ordered. (Okay, maybe six or seven chips, but we heroically did not eat the entire bag nor did we finish the queso. Later today? Well ... we'll see. We won't be this stuffed forever, after all.)
How Coffee Can Majorly Upgrade Chili
Any rainy day is the best time to perfect your soup recipes. Most notably, chili. The hearty, flavorful, thick dish from the state of Texas is a classic food offering for families around the world, incorporating the flavors of meat, chili powder, onion, spices, and beans into a delicious, warm meal.
Mashed
146K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0