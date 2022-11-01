Read full article on original website
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items
And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
Taco Bell Makes a Menu Mistake (and Plans to Change it)
After skyrocketing to stardom through "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson also learned a thing or two about making mistakes. The 28-year-old comedian has gotten over 100 tattoos of which many he later had to laser off and has talked about his "immature, irrational decisions" in a nod to several high-profile relationships.
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
I tried Taco Bell's new loaded nacho fries, and they're so good I want to order them every day
Taco Bell's newest dish features seasoned fries topped with grilled steak, cheddar cheese, and a delicious new hot sauce from TRUFF.
The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years
After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
Taco Bell Brings Back a Unique Menu Item With a Spicy Twist
While fan reaction (and outrage) over the Mexican Pizza remains unmatched in all of Taco Bell's history, a close second are the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned chain's Nacho Fries. First appearing on menus in 2018, the Nacho Fries are a seasoned version of regular French fries — crispy fries are covered with a mix of loose Tex-Mex spices and served with a side of Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce.
We Tried Taco Bell's New Grilled Dipping Tacos & They're Very, Very Cheesy
Taco Bell seems worried you won’t have a reason to whip through its drive-thru. It brought back Mexican Pizza. It brought back the Enchirito. It just launched Truff Loaded Nacho Fries. And it has unveiled a pile of new menu items it is testing at select locations. One of...
Fans notice seven once favorite fast food chains just vanished – what happened to Hometown Burger and other restaurants
SEVEN restaurant chains have vanished with fans wondering what happened to food joints like Hometown Burger and Howard Johnson's. If you live near San Antonio, Texas you probably have heard of the regional chain Hometown Burger. Hometown Burger, which was founded in 2016, was known for its fresh burgers and...
The Unexpected Food A Customer Supposedly Ordered At McDonald's
Big Macs and fries are typically what usual patrons associate with McDonald's, but this customer in Louisville, Kentucky ordered something that wasn't only unusual, but it wasn't even on the menu. In the past, there have been instances where McDonald's locations have received some pretty interesting preparation requests. Some include burgers without any of their ingredients and half-cut fries (via Business Insider).
Free Taco Bell taco because a base was stolen during the baseball series
Taco Bell is offering a free Doritos® Locos Tacos reward on their app because a base was stolen during the big baseball series on October 28, 2022!. Plus, if you guessed who would be the first to steal the base correctly on their app before the game, you'll also have a free medium fountain drink reward.
Taco Bell Adds an Exciting New Twist to Menu
Fast-food across all brands focuses on one thing and that’s efficiency. Being fast at producing their menu items is as important as product quality. While ordering food solely based on speed suits some, it doesn’t bode well for all. The food usually tastes ok, its ability to make a lot of it and quickly is still the key to business models.
In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1
If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
Taco Bell Currently Offering $28 Promo on Its App
14 x $2 Burritos = $28. What's your $28 order? https://t.co/q3zJWDSKHP. Last week, Scott Martin, a financial expert, appeared on Nick Cavuto's Fox Business show to blame inflation for his $28 meal at Taco Bell. Twitter was quick to react and roast, as many questioned why any one person would ever spend that much on one meal at the fast food chain.
Here’s The Fast-Food Restaurant With The Slowest Drive-Thru
Opting for a fast-food restaurant drive-thru service can be time-saving, especially when you have a busy work schedule. However, it can be frustrating when you are in a hurry and have to compete with other people for space in a drive-thru lane, as most restaurants record huge traffic. Recently, QSR...
Reddit Is Stunned By The Price Of A Popeyes Thanksgiving Turkey
Turkey and Thanksgiving remain linked together in a seemingly unbreakable bond (even though, according to the Smithsonian, the bird was probably not the main event during that first Thanksgiving). The good thing about turkey is that it's large enough to feed many, but it's difficult to prepare. For a start, it takes up a large amount of oven space and a lot of prep time between basting and stuffing. Some people wake before the sun rises just to get started on their entree. While some enjoy cooking turkey and the challenge that comes with it, for many, it's just not practical.
Starbucks, Dunkin Add New Holiday Favorites to Old Classics
Halloween is over and that can only mean that it's time for mall holiday music, red and green displays and lots of peppermint marketing. At least in the food sphere, a number of big chains dropped their holidays menus this week. Starbucks (SBUX) 's holiday menu starting Nov. 3 includes...
A Pizza Restaurant is the Top Rated Fast Food Chain in Illinois
Sorry, McDonald's, Burger King, and Taco Bell you don't reign supreme in the Land of Lincoln. A pizza restaurant has earned the title of the Top Rated Fast Food Chain in all of Illinois, which chain is it?. According to cashnetusa.com, Papa Murphy's is the top-rated fast food chain in...
Starbucks' Christmas menu 2022 is here with two new festive drinks
Guys, it’s happened. The greatest day of the year has arrived. The Starbucks' festive menu 2022 is finally here. And let's be honest, it just doesn't feel like Christmas unlike you're walking around looking at all the Christmas lights, with a festive drink in hand. The seasonal range launches...
Taco Bell Fans Vote for 70s Menu Item to Return
Last month, over 760,000 members of Taco Bell Rewards voted on which classic Taco Bell item they wanted to see return: Enchirito or the Double Decker Taco. If you're still reeling from the news that Taco Bell discontinued the Enchirito in 2013, we've got some great news for you: your beloved Enchirito is back and it's coming to menus nationwide starting November 17 through November 30, 2022.
