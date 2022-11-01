Read full article on original website
Husker Doc Talk: A New Head Coach This Week?
Last week’s rumors didn’t pan out, but where there’s smoke ...
Wisconsin offers 2024 three-star S LeonTre Bradford
Madison, Wis. – On Friday, Jim Leonhard and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2024 three-star safety LeonTre Bradford out of East Saint Louis, Illinois. Per the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 507 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 40 S in the country, and the No. 13 player in Illinois.
NASCAR Team Owner Coy Gibbs Dies at 49
Gibbs is the son of former NFL coach Joe Gibbs and the father of NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs.
