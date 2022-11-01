ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On November 1, 2022

By Jason Wiese
 4 days ago

We may have entered a new month (the penultimate of the year) and said goodbye to the Halloween season, but for those with a Netflix subscription , it has not fully ended. For proof, just take a look at the Netflix Top 10 today, which sees the return of a not-so-scary movie tradition among the other popular, great movies on Netflix and the continued popularity of a few actually quite scary titles among the best TV shows on Netflix in the ranks. Let’s talk further about what is on Netflix’s trending page on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in our daily breakdown below.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - November 1, 2022

It looks like a good number of families revisited Hubie Halloween after trick-or-treating commenced last night, judging by its return to Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. in ninth place. It is not the only spooky title earning love today as the second of the Hotel Transylvania movies is up a peg from yesterday and Wendell & Wild ( starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key) is up a couple spots, while the not animated and not-very-family-friendly The Chalk Line is actually down four spots from yesterday. Meanwhile, The Good Nurse and All Quiet on the Western Front are still in the lead.

  • 1. The Good Nurse
  • 2. All Quiet on the Western Front
  • 3. Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 4. Wild is the Wind
  • 5. The School for Good and Evil
  • 6. Wendell & Wild
  • 7. Sing 2
  • 8. Blade of the 47 Ronin
  • 9. Hubie Halloween
  • 10. The Chalk Line

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - November 1, 2022

It looks like many who stayed home on Halloween caught the premiere of the new British limited crime series Inside Man , which enters the ranks of Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. in eight place between The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself (which is up two spots) and Drink Masters (which is down two spots). Others apparently, and appropriately, took the time to catch up on Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and The Watcher , which are still in second and third below the Zoe Saldaña-led romance From Scratch . While the disturbing new docuseries I Am a Stalker now stands at fourth, lighthearted titles Love is Blind and Big Mouth are each down a peg, but still comfortably seated in fifth and sixth for now.

  • 1. From Scratch
  • 2. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
  • 3. The Watcher
  • 4. I Am a Stalker
  • 5. Love is Blind
  • 6. Big Mouth
  • 7. The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself
  • 8. Inside Man
  • 9. Drink Masters
  • 10. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Those who are positively ready to move on from the Halloween season can be thankful for some of the less spooky, upcoming premiere dates on 2022’s Netflix TV show schedule , such as Blockbuster — a new sitcom set at the titular, now defunct video rental store — which drops this Thursday. There are also some upcoming Netflix movies that look fun, like Enola Holmes 2 — once again starring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister — which will available on Friday.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Monday, October 31, 2022 .

