Phenix City, AL

“We wanna do everything that we can to help” Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church hosts drive-thru food distribution

By Simone Gibson
 2 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church hosted a food giveaway, providing food to 27 Alabama Churches and several local families.

The food provided by Feeding the Valley of Columbus included over a hundred pallets of fruits, vegetables, bread, and salads.

Deacon Lewis Moore with Bethlehem Missionary Church says the church’s ability to help other churches would not have been possible without help from Feeding the Valley of Columbus.

“We have a distribution in progress and Feeding the Valley of Columbus, they had an abundance of food,” said Moore. “So they gave us the opportunity to distribute the food, and we are grateful.”

Several members of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, along with Moore, also participated by helping organize bags of food and helping load vehicles with food.

Over a dozen church vehicles collected food, which will be given to 10-15 families per vehicle.

The distribution also served local families, and each family received several bags of food.

This is not the first food distribution event Bethlehem Missionary Church has held, and Moore says the distribution is a success and that the event reached a high record of 27 churches served.

“We have a record today, 27, and what we do is try to support 10-15 families per van and load them up,” said Moore. “Then directly after that, that’s when the drive-through starts for normal families.”

As the food distribution drive-through came to a close, Moore expressed his gratitude to everyone who took part in positively impacting the local community.

“Thanks to Feeding the Valley, thanks to Bethlehem and our pastor, Pastor Garrett, and everybody that helps in this food insecure operation, cause there’s a lot of people out there that’s food insecure,” said Moore. “And we wanna do everything that we can to help in this process, and we thank all the volunteers. We just thank everybody, and we’re grateful.”

