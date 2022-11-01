ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report

Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'

More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage

Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.

