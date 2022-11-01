Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly 'Tiring' Of Prince Harry And The Couple May Split In 2 Years: 'This Is Enough'
If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, the former Suits actress is “tiring” of her husband, and could be seeking an “exit plan” in the not-so-distant future! Yikes!
Meghan Markle ‘Will Never Forget’ Being Told 3 Words Backstage on ‘Deal or No Deal’
Meghan Markle recalled being a briefcase girl on 'Deal or No Deal' after seeing the game show on TV while 'flipping through the channels.'
Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland makes surprise appearance on podcast: ‘Hey, mommy!’
Meghan Markle reveals how Prince Harry helped her at her ‘worst point’. The Duchess of Sussex had a surprise guest during the latest episode of her podcast: her mother, Doria Ragland. In a new episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes – titled “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom” –...
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report
Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
Princess Diana Former Photographer Says Meghan Markle Turned Prince Harry Into a ‘Puppet’
Here's what a photographer, who took portraits of Princess Diana with her sons, said about Prince Harry being "like a puppet now."
Royal Author Points Out How Meghan Markle Has Proven She and Prince Harry Don’t Ever Want to Return to Royal Life
Find out what Meghan Markle has done to prove she and the Duke of Sussex never want back into the royal family, according to an author.
Meghan Markle Was ‘Caught Off Guard’ When Asked About Prince Harry, Says Body Language Expert
Meghan Markle faltered after being asked this question about Prince Harry, says a body language expert.
Meghan Markle Does Not Live Happily Ever After With Prince Harry? Duchess of Sussex Allegedly Chooses Friends Based on Their Money in the Bank
Meghan Markle has been accused of a lot of things by people who she knows personally and even those that don't know her. Royal experts have not also shied away from letting their opinions of Markle known to the world. And just recently, Sharon Osbourne also talked about the Duchess of Sussex.
Queen Elizabeth Refused to Do What Her Staff Wanted Her to Right After Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview, Author Claims
Find out what a royal writer has said the late Queen Elizabeth II's aides advised her to do following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan Markle Sends Message to Royal Family That She’s ‘Calling the Shots’ in New Photos While Prince Harry Looks Like a ‘Sidekick,’ Expert Says
Meghan Markle is sending a message to the royal family that she's 'calling the shots' in new photos with Prince Harry, an expert says.
The Palace Might Not Approve Of Kate Middleton's ‘Puddle Pants’ But We Think They’re So Chic
Kate Middleton’s impeccable style is one thing we can always count on. The 40-year-old royal always looks like the epitome of elegance—polished, and appropriately regal. We also love that she’s an outfit repeater and wears both high end and “high street” brands alike. Though she...
Hints of an ‘Underlying Issue’ With Meghan Markle Indicate ‘All Is Not Well in Prince Harry’s World’ – Body Language Expert
According to one body language expert's analysis, "all is not well in Prince Harry's world" because there seems to be some "underlying issue" with Meghan Markle.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'
More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
Meghan Markle Says 17-Month-Old Lilibet Has Started Walking: "I'm in the Thick of It"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's youngest child is on the move. In the Nov. 1 episode of her podcast, "Archetypes," Markle revealed that 17-month-old Lilibet has taken her first steps and started walking. "I'm in the thick of it — toddling," the mom of two said of the princess's latest milestone.
Why Prince Harry Was ‘Banned’ From Meghan Markle’s Recent Interview, According to Royal Correspondent
Find out what a royal expert is claiming about Meghan Markle's recent interview with Variety and Prince Harry being "banned" from speaking with publication.
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Meghan Markle Has Become ‘Unemployable’ Because People Are ‘Scared’ to Work With Her, According to Royal Expert
Meghan Markle is making an effort to build her brand and build a new life for herself and Prince Harry after stepping away from royal duties. One royal expert thinks Meghan is 'unemployable.'
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Uses Queen’s Subtle Trick to Look Royal in New Photos With Prince Harry
A body language expert analyzed new photos released of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and spotted a trick the queen would use. The expert thinks Meghan's color choice is an attempt to look 'royal.'
Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage
Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
