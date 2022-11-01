ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt hollowed by South Carolina, lose 38-27

Following a much-needed bye week, the Vanderbilt Commodores suffered their fifth consecutive loss and 26th consecutive conference loss. The Commodores were bested by the South Carolina Gamecocks 38-27 on Saturday night. “There’s a higher performance for this team out there,” Lea said. “This is a resilient bunch of guys that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

2022 Men’s Basketball Schedule Preview: Who will fill the void?

In less than a week, Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball will return to the court, hoping to emulate the same success they found not long ago. After ending the regular season 19-17—including 9 conference wins, Vanderbilt earned themselves a bid to the NIT. The No. 4-seeded Commodores reached the quarterfinals of the tournament, defeating Belmont and No. 1 overall seed Dayton behind raucous home-court crowds. The team ultimately fell short on the road at Xavier, ending their season and, with it, Scotty Pippen Jr.’s Vanderbilt career.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Five on Five: Basketball Mailbag Preview

Basketball season has finally arrived here on West End as both the men and women will tip off their seasons on Monday night. Jerry Stackhouse’s squad will play host for the Memphis Tigers at Memorial Gymnasium while Shea Ralph and company will travel up to Western Kentucky for their opener.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt community reacts to football assistant coach Dan Jackson’s backing of Ye’s recent comments

Vanderbilt community members expressed concern about football assistant coach Dan Jackson’s backing of Ye’s recent comments. A source close to the matter who is being kept anonymous for protection from retribution told The Hustler that some Jewish student-workers did not work the Nov. 5 game against South Carolina despite typically working every home game; Jackson continued regular coaching responsibilities.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Anzie Blue to close in December, transition to event venue

UPDATED: This story was updated at approximately 11 a.m. on Nov. 4 to include a comment from Anzie Blue Co-Owner Marcie Allen Van Mol regarding Anzie Blue’s status as a Taste of Nashville Restaurant. Anzie Blue, a Taste of Nashville restaurant in Hillsboro village and CBD cafe, is set...
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Small businesses, big impact: Exploring WiB’s Nashville MakeHERs Market

The Nashville MakHERs Market returned to campus on Oct. 28, where female small business owners and entrepreneurs in Nashville came to Alumni Lawn. The Market was hosted by Vanderbilt’s chapter of Women in Business. Greeted by the energetic members of WiB’s executive team, we were excited to wander through...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy