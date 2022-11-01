In less than a week, Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball will return to the court, hoping to emulate the same success they found not long ago. After ending the regular season 19-17—including 9 conference wins, Vanderbilt earned themselves a bid to the NIT. The No. 4-seeded Commodores reached the quarterfinals of the tournament, defeating Belmont and No. 1 overall seed Dayton behind raucous home-court crowds. The team ultimately fell short on the road at Xavier, ending their season and, with it, Scotty Pippen Jr.’s Vanderbilt career.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO