abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Vision Resources of Central Pennsylvania
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Nov. 4’s hometown hero is Vision Resources of Central Pennsylvania (VRCP). VRCP hosted their annual “Evening in the Shadows,” a unique fundraiser, on Nov. 3 at Allenberry in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania. During the dinner, 100 people ate a five-course meal...
abc27.com
Local retirement community announces $27 million expansion
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — United Zion Retirement Community is one of the oldest continuing care communities in Lancaster County. “I don’t know if anyone in 1905 knew what a retirement community was going to be, but clearly the mission of the church was for seniors,” said Sue Verdegem, president and CEO of United Zion Retirement Community.
abc27.com
Websites posing as Pennsylvania community news may not be what they seem
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Has social media and the internet changed who can present themselves as a journalist or news organization?. Dr. Ted Carlin, a professor of electronic media at Shippensburg University, says, “Oh yeah, definitely.”. Dr. Carlin teaches a media literacy class at Shippensburg University where he...
abc27.com
How do Pennsylvanians feel about daylight saving time?
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend we “fall back” to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time. That extra hour of sleep is nice, but more and more people are wondering why we’re still changing the clocks twice a year. “I think a lot of people...
abc27.com
Three candidates face off in race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
(WHTM) — The race is on in the Midstate for the 10th Congressional District. The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties. Republican incumbent Scott Perry is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrat and Harrisburg city councilwoman Shamaine Daniels, and a third candidate is looking for votes as well.
abc27.com
Ninja warrior & free running gym opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ninja warrior facility in Harrisburg called Urban Playground has classes, events, and parties available to the surrounding community. In 2019, two locals named Thomas Alquist and Zac Gordon decided to partner up and use both of their experiences as instructors to open a ninja warrior facility of their own.
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, that aims to promote Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. ...
abc27.com
Six teens injured in Mifflin County bus crash
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have released new details after six teens were injured in a Mifflin County bus crash on Tuesday. Troopers say around 7 a.m. on Nov. 1 a bus carrying 12 teens was traveling north on Ferguson Valley Road when it was unable to handle a curve.
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
abc27.com
50K Lancaster county voters applied for mail-in ballots
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly 50,000 people in Lancaster County applied for mail-in ballots by Tuesday’s deadline. According to the Lancaster County Board of Elections, the number of applications is much less than it was in 2020 when more than 100,000 people in the county voted by mail.
St. Louis company acquires 118-year-old Harrisburg business
A St. Louis company has acquired a 118-year-old Harrisburg recycling business. Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions acquired Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. on Tuesday. “The company’s strategic location provides Federal Recycling with increased accessibility to new customers in the East and support for the firm’s brokerage activities, both domestic and international,” the company said in a news release.
abc27.com
Casino in Cumberland County delays opening
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Creative York Arts Center
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes created art that celebrates spreading love. The Creative York Arts Center has installed three “love” sculptures in the city. The outdoor metal sculptures feature the word love in three languages. The sculptures stand outside of City Hall, Keystone Kidspace,...
abc27.com
Veterans Voices: Honoring Those Who Served
(WHTM) — In this Veterans Voices special we will honor those who served and organizations that are helping give back to the military. Below are some of the feature stories of veterans in the Midstate and across the nation. Marine veteran runs Midstate fitness studio for veterans and first...
abc27.com
Old Sled Works to close permanently
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Perry County staple will be closing their doors at the end of the year. Old Sled Works, a well-known antique and craft store in Perry County, will be closing their doors after nearly three decades. The store will be closing on Dec. 31 of this year, according to Facebook page on Old Sled Work’s official Facebook page.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northumberland County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, […]
Salon relocates to downtown Harrisburg
A salon has moved from midtown Harrisburg to downtown. ManeClass Salon opened last week at 5 N. Third St. at the Shops on Third at Strawberry Square.
abc27.com
Applications for heating assistance opening soon for all Pennsylvanians
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Applications for heating assistance will soon be available in Pennsylvania. The Department of Human Services (DHS), Office of Income Maintenance Deputy Secretary, Inez Titus, and Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, announced the opening of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) applications.
Construction begins on new Harrisburg apartment building
Officials broke ground on a new apartment building in Harrisburg. Fernandez Realty Group is building a new facility, Sycamore Homes, on the 1400 block of Sycamore Street, which will include 23 one-bedroom units. Officials said that the units will be affordably priced to prioritize serving low-income people, identified by federal...
