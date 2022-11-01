Read full article on original website
Related
Craig Daily Press
The Warehouse Food Hall welcomes newest addition to its lineup of small businesses
The Warehouse Food Hall is living up to its mission of bringing together local vendors to provide an eclectic offering of food and beverage vendors. The concept behind the Food Hall at 1589 W. Victory Way in Craig is to provide affordable space for small food vendors to launch their business and to bring together a variety of offerings under one roof.
Comments / 0