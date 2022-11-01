Free Thanksgiving turkey? Here’s how you can get a coupon for one

ORLANDO, Fla. — The clock is ticking for you to qualify for a free Thanksgiving turkey from BJ’s Wholesale Club.

The grocer is offering customers who spend $150 in one transaction either in-store or online between now and Nov. 10, a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey, fresh or frozen.

The coupon can be redeemed between Nov. 12 and 23, while supplies last.

To qualify, members need to create a digital account on BJs.com, so they can clip their free turkey offer in their coupon gallery, either through the BJ’s mobile app or online at BJs.com.

