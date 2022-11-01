This Sunday, November 6th, daylight saving time will come to an end for the year. For folks feeling rusty on the details, at exactly 2am this Sunday the clock will shift back to 1am, giving you the opportunity to get an extra hour of sleep, stay at the club an extra hour, or do whatever else brings you joy. This bi-annual practice of shifting our clocks around was designed to give us extra daylight during summer evenings and an earlier sunrise during winter mornings, but opinions about it have always been mixed. Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona (excluding the Navajo Nation) do not observe this seasonal time shift. According to an article by USA Today, the U.S Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 which would functionally eliminate daylight saving time across the U.S. If the bill becomes law then the March 2023 “spring forward” would become a permanent change. The bill is still awaiting a House vote, so the future of daylight saving time is still uncertain. Don’t forget to set those clocks back on Saturday night and enjoy the extra sleep, San Francisco.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO