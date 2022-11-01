ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

2 Children Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Fallon (Fallon, NV)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vk5dd_0iuUnClS00

According to the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Fallon on Sunday.

The crash happened at the Sand Mountain Recreation Area.

According to the reports, the children were passengers in the UTV which was operated by an adult.

Both the children suffered significant injuries and were pronounced dead following the collision.

Churchill County Officials did not reveal the identity of the deceased victims.

According to the investigators, alcohol or drugs did not play a factor in the crash.

Some portions of the Sand Mountain Recreation Area are blocked for further investigation.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Police.

November 1, 2022

Source: Kolo TV

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

59K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy