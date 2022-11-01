2 Children Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Fallon (Fallon, NV)

According to the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Fallon on Sunday.

The crash happened at the Sand Mountain Recreation Area.

According to the reports, the children were passengers in the UTV which was operated by an adult.

Both the children suffered significant injuries and were pronounced dead following the collision.

Churchill County Officials did not reveal the identity of the deceased victims.

According to the investigators, alcohol or drugs did not play a factor in the crash.

Some portions of the Sand Mountain Recreation Area are blocked for further investigation.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Police.

November 1, 2022

Source: Kolo TV