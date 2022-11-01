Read full article on original website
Related
knpr
Local news: What to know in Las Vegas on Nov. 3, 2022
Nevadans will continue heading across the border to either California or Arizona after nobody matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot last night. Saturday’s prize will be an estimated $1.5 billion, making it close to the record $1.58 billion in 2016. Nevada is one of five states that does not offer the Powerball game.
knpr
Nevada Donor Network closer to opening new transplant institute
Since 2019, the Nevada Donor Network Foundation has been on a mission to bring a new transplant institute to Nevada. And due to a recent investment of American Rescue Plan Act funds, the nonprofit has gotten closer to bringing the institute to life. But why a new transplant institute? Especially...
knpr
Univision poll: Latino voters could tip scales in Nevada's Senate, governor races
Latinos could tip the scales in Nevada's senatorial and gubernatorial races and on specific issues, according to a poll released last week by Univision. The hotly contested U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt is a statistical dead heat among Nevada registered voters in many polls.
knpr
We want to know: Who are you voting for in Nevada?
After more than a week of early voting, the numbers seem to indicate this could be one of the closest elections in years. That means campaigns are doing everything they can to target undecided voters ahead of next week’s election. Former President Barack Obama was in Vegas on Tuesday night; former President Donald Trump has visited a few times. And we're sure your mailbox is still getting stuffed with glossy mailers every day.
Comments / 0