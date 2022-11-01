ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AdWeek

Newsletters Are Booming. Can Their Ad Products Catch Up?

Over the last decade, publishers' drive to maximize their digital advertising revenues nearly ruined the open web, as the...
AdWeek

In the Game: 3 Reasons Why Brands Should Leverage Live Sports

Whether it’s MetLife Stadium in metro New York or Lumen Field in Seattle, America’s sports arenas have been filling up the past several months. And with that, there’s the chance for every marketer to follow fans through the turnstiles. Thanks to technology and sweeping changes in how...
AdWeek

Purpose-Led Spaces Are Redefining the Music Industry

This summer, 4th Floor Creative was busy settling into Sony Music U.K.'s recently relocated London headquarters in King's Cross. Preparing and completing any home or office move creates a moment for reflection, as one leaves familiar spaces and routines behind to discover new ones. Office space planning and design also offer insights into business focuses and priorities.
AdWeek

At Web Summit, Martin Sorrell Forecasts 2023 Marketing Turmoil

LISBON—Marketers can expect a bumpy ride for at least the next year, as global political turmoil and a potential...
AdWeek

Musk's Twitter Layoffs Begin in Effort to Make 'a More Successful Business'

Twitter has begun making layoffs, which are set to impact...
AdWeek

BDG Eliminates Part-Time Model, Converting or Laying Off Affected Staff

The lifestyle and culture publisher Bustle Digital Group, which houses titles including Bustle, Gawker and Nylon, told employees Friday...
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: AKQA, Edelman, Oliver & More

It’s that moment between Halloween and the mad rush of the holidays, and while the Christmas ads are already flooding the internet and Mariah Carey is waking from her pre-holiday slumber, the agency world keeps on spinning. Here are the latest personnel moves from around the globe. AGI. Alliance...
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Myriad, Undnyable, Yonder Media & More

Spooky season has passed, we’re approaching the holidays and agencies are still operating in full swing. This week, we have a full roundup of acquisitions, rebrands and campaign launches to continue driving the industry forward. Broadhead. Independent marketing agency broadhead acquired Minneapolis-based agency Fame in order to expand its...
AdWeek

Metaverse Marketing Podcast: Fashion in the Future of the Internet

This year's New York Fashion week featured some interesting concepts...
AdWeek

Sling TV Increases Monthly Subscription Prices

Sling TV is increasing its monthly subscription prices yet again. Sling TV Group President Gary Schanman announced the $5 price increase for its base services in a blog post. That makes Sling Orange or Sling Blue $40 per month and Sling Orange & Blue $55 per month. While existing customers...
AdWeek

Drizly Prepares for a Post-Pandemic Future

With bars open and President Biden declaring the pandemic over, alcohol-delivery service Drizly is operating in an environment less conducive to people needing booze brought to their front door in a matter of minutes.
AdWeek

Uplifting Women in Sports Is a Running Theme for MilkPEP

With more people around the world getting wise to the extreme gender disparity in sports coverage, there is no better time than the present to tap into that momentum to create real, lasting change. The race to create a more equitable athletic world is, as the saying goes, a marathon and not a sprint—in some cases, literally.
AdWeek

Emily Chang to Leave Bloomberg Technology and Focus Time on Other Content, Including Studio 1.0

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Bloomberg TV anchor Emily Chang will be departing the daily program Bloomberg Technology next Thursday, Nov. 10. Ed Ludlow in San Francisco and Caroline Hyde in New York will co-host the show beginning the following day.
AdWeek

Everything You Need to Know About Using Netflix's Ad Tier

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Netflix's ad tier is here. And we have no bad words. Literally … because Bad Words is one of the unavailable titles.
AdWeek

The Netflix Ad-Supported Plan Is Incompatible With Apple TV Devices

Bad news for Apple TV owners looking to sign up for Netflix’s ad-supported subscription. According to Variety, Netflix’s lower cost ad-supported subscription doesn’t work with Apple TV or Apple TV 4K devices. Netflix moved the launch of its ad-tier subscription from 2023 to early November, telling ad buyers it wanted its ad tier to come out before the December 8 debut of Disney+’s ad tier. The news came shortly after Netflix confirmed it snagged two Snap execs to run its advertising division, bringing on Snap’s chief business officer Jeremi Gorman as president of worldwide advertising and Snap’s vp of sales, Americas, Peter Naylor, to serve as vp of ad sales.
AdWeek

Picsart Now Lets Users Generate Images and Text With AI

Digital art studio Picsart is tapping advances in artificial intelligence to add new image and copy generation tools to...
AdWeek

Discord: How to Add Custom Emojis to a Server on Desktop

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.

