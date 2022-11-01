ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Teamsters poised to strike at Cedar Rapids food processing plant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Production at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) could come to a stop within hours if union workers reject a contract offer and walk off the job. According to Teamsters Local 238, over 200 members are preparing for a strike as the union’s contract expires at midnight.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Four Iowa hospitals join ‘Billion Pill Pledge’ aimed at reducing opioid use

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Four hospitals have joined an initiative designed to prevent opioid addiction before it happens. The ‘Billion Pill Pledge’ is a program designed to support patients through surgery and recovery. Through the program each hospital will enhance its surgery protocols and optimize pain management around surgery. The approach is designed to enhance patients’ preparation for surgery, better manage any surgery-related pain, and minimize opioid use both before and after surgery.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Judge rules Iowa schools can require masks

Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls. A Waterloo man is sentenced to prison for setting an ex-girlfriend's parent's garage on fire in Cedar Falls. Biden administration plans to help farmers deal with processing meat, poultry. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Biden Administration announced a...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

BAE Systems celebrates new multi-million tax-incentivized building with local and state officials

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - BAE Systems celebrated its new building in southwest Cedar Rapids with employees, local and state officials on Tuesday. The new facility, which the aerospace and defense contractor said is 278,000 square feet, combines BAE Systems engineering and manufacturing sectors into one building. The city of Cedar Rapids and the state of Iowa gave the company tax incentives worth more than $14.5 Million to keep around 600 jobs in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun rights amendment

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution that is up for a vote in next week’s midterms. City Council members passed a resolution opposing Public Measure Number One earlier this week. The proposal states it...
IOWA CITY, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

City of Muscatine currently offering an array of job opportunities; full time, part time, seasonal

The City of Muscatine is looking for individuals who have a sense of commitment, those who want to help their community while making a difference, and those who have the ability to fulfill job performance expectations. The City wants the best and the brightest individuals to join the team and provide the highest level of professional public service to the citizens and visitors who live and visit Muscatine.
MUSCATINE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy

An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CORALVILLE, IA
Daily Iowan

UIHC sued by former employee, UI student

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two individual discrimination lawsuits after a former employee and a Kirkwood Community College and UI student both filed on July 17. The first lawsuit was filed by Faith Sang, a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner at UIHC....
IOWA CITY, IA
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Considering a stop in Cedar Rapids on your next journey through Iowa? From extraordinary restaurants to striking natural landscapes, this list of the best things to do in Cedar Rapids, IA, will have you counting down the days until your vacation!. Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is a versatile city with plenty...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Hwy 30 I 380 Crash

Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year. A year ago, UI launched a support and crisis line to help students through college-related stressors. Updated: 4 hours ago. County auditors blame new election laws for cutting absentee ballot requests by more than...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

New bird flu case confirmed at Wright County commercial egg farm

White House accuses North Korea of shipping artillery shells to Russia. The White House accused North Korea of shipping a significant number of artillery shells to Russia in support of its invasion of Ukraine. Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls. Updated: 2 hours ago.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque Airport announces new airline

Meal on Wheels looks for more volunteers as client list and food insecurity grows. Shooting in NE Cedar Rapids; camera captures dozens of shots fired. The shooting did injure a Mount Mercy student. The University says he is getting treatment and will recover.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two discrimination lawsuits filed against Univ. of Iowa Hospitals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two women have filed two separate lawsuits against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) for discrimination. On July 13th, 2022, Faith Sang filed a lawsuit stating that she was discriminated against based on gender, race, color, and national origin. Sang claims that shortly after starting to work at UIHC in 2018, she was treated differently than other non-African American advance practice providers (APPs). She says she was the only APP of color on her team and was not given a peer to work with even though she was supposed to have a peer assigned when she first began. She says her work environment steadily increased in hostility from there.
IOWA CITY, IA

