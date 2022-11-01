Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Strike averted: ADM & Union agree to new 3-year deal with raise and benefits
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — ADM and the Teamsters Union representing workers at the plant have ratified a new 3-year agreement the union says includes an immediate six percent raise in wages and an increase in benefits. Workers were ready to go on strike if a deal had not been...
KCRG.com
Teamsters poised to strike at Cedar Rapids food processing plant
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Production at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) could come to a stop within hours if union workers reject a contract offer and walk off the job. According to Teamsters Local 238, over 200 members are preparing for a strike as the union’s contract expires at midnight.
KCRG.com
Union members ready to strike after ADM facility in Cedar Rapids contract nears expiration
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Teamsters Union says it’s preparing for a strike at the ADM facility in Cedar Rapids. Teamsters Local 238 is the largest local union in the state of Iowa, and according to Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 238 Jesse Case, the wages at ADM have not kept up with the factors that face the workforce.
KCRG.com
Four Iowa hospitals join ‘Billion Pill Pledge’ aimed at reducing opioid use
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Four hospitals have joined an initiative designed to prevent opioid addiction before it happens. The ‘Billion Pill Pledge’ is a program designed to support patients through surgery and recovery. Through the program each hospital will enhance its surgery protocols and optimize pain management around surgery. The approach is designed to enhance patients’ preparation for surgery, better manage any surgery-related pain, and minimize opioid use both before and after surgery.
KCRG.com
Both political parties say they're attracting voters from the other's base
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
KCRG.com
Judge rules Iowa schools can require masks
Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls. A Waterloo man is sentenced to prison for setting an ex-girlfriend's parent's garage on fire in Cedar Falls. Biden administration plans to help farmers deal with processing meat, poultry. The Biden Administration announced a...
KCRG.com
BAE Systems celebrates new multi-million tax-incentivized building with local and state officials
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - BAE Systems celebrated its new building in southwest Cedar Rapids with employees, local and state officials on Tuesday. The new facility, which the aerospace and defense contractor said is 278,000 square feet, combines BAE Systems engineering and manufacturing sectors into one building. The city of Cedar Rapids and the state of Iowa gave the company tax incentives worth more than $14.5 Million to keep around 600 jobs in Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun rights amendment
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution that is up for a vote in next week’s midterms. City Council members passed a resolution opposing Public Measure Number One earlier this week. The proposal states it...
voiceofmuscatine.com
City of Muscatine currently offering an array of job opportunities; full time, part time, seasonal
The City of Muscatine is looking for individuals who have a sense of commitment, those who want to help their community while making a difference, and those who have the ability to fulfill job performance expectations. The City wants the best and the brightest individuals to join the team and provide the highest level of professional public service to the citizens and visitors who live and visit Muscatine.
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
kciiradio.com
Washington Ambulance and EMS Employees Issue a Vote of No Confidence in Current Ambulance Administration
At the beginning of the board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday, a group of Washington County Ambulance and EMS workers led by veteran employee Mike Freel presented a vote of no confidence for the current administration of the ambulance service. Freel read a prepared statement to the board, “I’ve seen...
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Iowan
UIHC sued by former employee, UI student
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two individual discrimination lawsuits after a former employee and a Kirkwood Community College and UI student both filed on July 17. The first lawsuit was filed by Faith Sang, a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner at UIHC....
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Considering a stop in Cedar Rapids on your next journey through Iowa? From extraordinary restaurants to striking natural landscapes, this list of the best things to do in Cedar Rapids, IA, will have you counting down the days until your vacation!. Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is a versatile city with plenty...
KCRG.com
Hwy 30 I 380 Crash
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it's first year. A year ago, UI launched a support and crisis line to help students through college-related stressors. County auditors blame new election laws for cutting absentee ballot requests by more than...
KWQC
Humility Homes and Services, Seventh Judicial District get $1 million grant to expand supportive housing
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services and Humility Homes & Services, Inc. was awarded a $1 million dollar grant from the Bureau of Justice Administration. According to Humility Homes, the grant is for the expansion of their Pay for Success Model of Supportive Housing...
KCRG.com
New bird flu case confirmed at Wright County commercial egg farm
White House accuses North Korea of shipping artillery shells to Russia. The White House accused North Korea of shipping a significant number of artillery shells to Russia in support of its invasion of Ukraine. Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls.
KCRG.com
Expert: Dr. Beki Kellogg from Hope Hearing and Tinnitus Center talks about tinnitus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dr. Beki Kellogg with Hope Hearing and Tinnitus Center spoke to TV9 about the issues people experience with tinnitus. Watch the interview to learn more.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Airport announces new airline
Meal on Wheels looks for more volunteers as client list and food insecurity grows. Shooting in NE Cedar Rapids; camera captures dozens of shots fired. The shooting did injure a Mount Mercy student. The University says he is getting treatment and will recover.
KCRG.com
Two discrimination lawsuits filed against Univ. of Iowa Hospitals
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two women have filed two separate lawsuits against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) for discrimination. On July 13th, 2022, Faith Sang filed a lawsuit stating that she was discriminated against based on gender, race, color, and national origin. Sang claims that shortly after starting to work at UIHC in 2018, she was treated differently than other non-African American advance practice providers (APPs). She says she was the only APP of color on her team and was not given a peer to work with even though she was supposed to have a peer assigned when she first began. She says her work environment steadily increased in hostility from there.
