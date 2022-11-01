Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Related
theweektoday.com
Veterans Day Celebration
The Town of Wareham will be celebrating Veterans Day on Friday, 11 November at 11:00am at the Dudley Brown Onset VFW Post (address: 4 Gibbs Ball Park Road, Wareham). The ceremony is sponsored by the Wareham Veterans Council and will include a tribute to the Town Veterans with comments from Representative Susan Williams-Gifford and Select Board Member Alan Slavin.
capecoddaily.com
Elder Services of Cape Cod Announces Free Thanksgiving Meals
HYANNIS – Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands will be providing free Thanksgiving meals for seniors. To qualify for meals, applicants must be 60 years or older, reside in Barnstable County, and must call to make a reservation no later than November 16 at 3 p.m. Three locations will be available for pick-ups […] The post Elder Services of Cape Cod Announces Free Thanksgiving Meals appeared first on CapeCod.com.
theweektoday.com
Elementary school celebrates life on Day of the Dead
When Wareham Elementary School art teacher Nancy Newton first heard about Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos), she thought the traditional Mexican holiday was “creepy.” She quickly realized that the festival, which honors departed loved ones and treats death as a natural part of life, was anything but.
Frozen-in-Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth
A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606-square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
theweektoday.com
Stellar students honored by Wareham Middle School
Wareham Middle School has named sixth grader Lily Woodside and seventh grader Aliana Kennedy its Students of the Month for October 2022. Woodside’s and Kennedy’s teachers spoke at length about their exemplary academic and personal qualities. The names of the teachers were not given. “Lily is a lovely...
theweektoday.com
Nathan L. Maxim
WAREHAM - Nathan L. Maxim, Jr. of West Wareham, Massachusetts, was best known by his family and friends as Lenny or Pal. He ended his journey with cancer on Oct. 30, 2022 at home, where he was surrounded by those who loved him. Pal considered himself the luckiest man in...
theweektoday.com
Irene Rabinovitch, 93
Irene (Lipsky) Rabinovitch, of Wareham and formerly of Peabody, entered into rest on October 31, 2022 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Max Rabinovitch. Devoted mother of Dr. Barry Rabinovitch and his wife Gloria. Loving sister of the late Irving Lipsky and his wife Carol and the late Myer Lipsky and his wife Selma. Cherished grandmother of Benjamin Rabinovitch and his wife Meghan, Joshua Rabinovitch and his wife Cynthia, Katherin Denson and her husband Nicholas, and Margaret Peel.
Boston Globe
The best places to get Thai food in Greater Boston
More than 250 readers recommended 80 restaurants, including their favorite dishes and preferred spicy Thai food level. The streets of Bangkok have given birth to some of the most delicious and aromatic dishes you’ll ever find, but you don’t need to leave Boston in order to get a taste of authentic Thai food. If you’re a fan of pad Thai, red curries, and mango sticky rice, you can discover classic eateries and restaurants where you can sample cuisine from Southeast Asia. And while you’re handling the heat of a plate of khao gra pow, you can wash it all down with a cold glass of Thai iced tea.
New Bedford Vandalism Targets United Way Hunger Commission Truck
United Way of Greater New Bedford has done so much in the community to fight hunger. So to find out that the Hunger Commission truck has been vandalized for the second time in less than three years is extremely disappointing. Victoria Grasela is the Vice President of Marketing & Community...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Will Martha’s Vineyard continue to ignore the future?
One year ago, this newspaper published my photo essay on the sad condition of the Island’s neglected bike and pedestrian paths, most of which have continued to deteriorate without intervention. The piece was intended as a wake-up call, but unfortunately, our elected leaders rolled over and went back to sleep — despite Island voters having authorized spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for repair and maintenance at town meetings.
Fairhaven Is Finally Getting a Domino’s Pizza
It's been a long wait for the people of Fairhaven, but they will finally have their own Domino's Pizza location. Fairhaven has been quietly eyed for a Domino's for over a decade, but for one reason or another, it has just never come to fruition. That will now change. Domino's...
theweektoday.com
Local students win medals at FFA convention
Five Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School students, including two students from Wareham, competed in the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo last week in Indianapolis, Indiana. The school Horticulture team competed against 65,000 students from 41 different states. Matthew Nawoichik of Wareham placed Gold in the National FFA Nursery/Landscape...
theweektoday.com
Historic District Study Committee formed in Marion
MARION — Buildings, roads or even entire neighborhoods in Marion could become part of a historic district following a vote to approve a seven-person Historic District Study Committee at the Nov. 1 meeting of the Marion Select Board. According to Meg Steinberg, Chair of the Marion Historic Commission, the...
Barnstable Patriot
A Cape Cod woman lived in a homeless camp. Dawn Squires's siblings tell us her story
WEST YARMOUTH ― As John "Jackie" Squires, III ducked beneath a canopy of low hanging branches, a chill along with thick swaths of fog, hung in the air. He slowly moved along a winding pathway ― away from the Tasty Buffet parking lot and into the woods. The racket of Route 28 traffic fell away, replaced with the pitter patter of rain drops, rhythmically falling through the foliage covered trees, onto the forest floor.
foxnebraska.com
Hypodermic needle found in Halloween candy, police in Rhode Island say
Authorities in a Rhode Island town are asking residents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a parent told police they found a hypodermic needle in their child’s candy. It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle...
theweektoday.com
Developer plans to break ground on Rochester Crossroads in spring
ROCHESTER – Construction for the 208-unit Rochester Crossroads project is expected to begin in the spring of 2023, said developer Kenneth Steen of Steen Realty. Since its initial proposal in April 2019, the plan for Rochester Crossroads underwent many changes before the Planning Board gave its approval on Jan. 26, 2021. At that Jan. 26 meeting, the developer stated that the project was ready to begin.
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
New Bedford home damaged by fire
An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that ripped through a New Bedford home Wednesday night.
WCVB
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts recovering
NORWOOD, Mass. — A young dog found suffering from severe burns to 20 percent of its body two months ago is continuing its recovery, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Tuesday. The mixed-breed dog, now named Annie was found along Route 1 in the area of Ellis Avenue...
I-Team: Wedding vendor accused of jilting couples is back in business
BOSTON - Rebecca and Justin Avery have been married for years, but they feel a lot like the couples WBZ's I-Team exposed after they were jilted on their big day by a now defunct wedding vendor. "We were going to have roses and climbing flowers go over," explained Rebecca walking through her Southborough patio. She planned to transform it into an English country style dining area. "Rebecca came to me and was like, 'I found these people that make the type of furniture that we want,'" said Justin. It was an Instagram business, Free.Range.Farmhouse. A few messages later, the company agreed to...
Comments / 0