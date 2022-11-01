Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
They’re ‘holding space’ at a popular Kauai beach to protest commercialization on the sand
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Kauai, there are growing concerns that residents are getting pushed out of a popular surfing and beach spot. It’s the beach you see as you fly into the Lihue Airport ― a hub for Kauai’s ocean lovers. “Since I was a little girl...
‘Takes a village to address hunger and homelessness’
Kauai County Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami proclaimed November as Homelessness Awareness Month.
kauainownews.com
Two Kaua’i restaurants holding month-long food drive for Hawaiʻi Foodbank
T S Restaurants and its eight locations in Hawaiʻi are collecting donations in support of Hawaiʻi Foodbank throughout the month of November. The restaurants will provide donors with up to $50 in food and beverage certificates. “With food prices rising and one in six Hawaiʻi residents struggling with...
Hiker from Chile dies at Wailua Falls
The woman's traveling partner asked other hikers nearby to help them find the woman after she didn't come back to the Wailua Falls lookout for about two hours, according to KPD.
Curbed
The Kauai Realtor Hearing a Lot of Rumors About Mark Zuckerberg
In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of a seasoned broker in Kauai, Hawaii. 9a.m. There’s a six-hour time difference between Hawaii and New York. If you’re a highly...
