Roku Welcomes Netflix To Ad-Streaming Market, Says Originals Chief David Eilenberg: “We’re Fundamentally Different Products”
Roku has welcomed Netflix into the ad streaming market. As SVoD service Netflix this week launches a low-cost, ad-supported tier in 12 territories, Roku Head of Originals David Eilenberg said his platform doesn’t see a direct threat and instead is focused on the benefits of long-term market changes. “We believe the that the catalytic effect of [Netflix’s entrance] will have on the holistic shift from linear to streaming on ad spend outweighs short-term competition,” he said. He also argued that the Roku box is a “fundamentally different” product to Netflix and other low-cost streamers “as ours is truly free and they ultimately require...
Warner Bros. Discovery Reports 94.9M Combined Streaming Subscribers, Misses on Revenue as Advertising Takes a Hit
CEO David Zaslav says the company will launch an ad-supported streaming product in 2023, and that the combined HBO Max-Discovery+ service will launch in the spring. Warner Bros. Discovery now has 94.9 million combined subscribers across its streaming services, led by HBO Max and Discovery+, the company reported in its quarterly earnings report Thursday. That is up from 92.1 million last quarter. Wall Street had been expecting a gain of about 3 million subscribers.
AMC Networks Hits 11.1M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Drops 10 Percent
Like peers, the company behind such networks as AMC and streamers AMC+ and Shudder, now led by CEO Christina Spade, is hit by economic challenges and cord-cutting, but it expects to reach 12 million streaming subs by year's end. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show...
The Verge
Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad tier is now live
Netflix with ads is finally here. After resisting ads in its streaming service, the company is rolling out its Netflix Basic with Ads in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the UK, the US, and on November 10th, Spain. It costs $6.99 per month in the US.
AdWeek
As Netflix's Ad Tier Launches, Many Marketers Are Watching From the Sideline
When Netflix thinks viewers may no longer be paying attention after an extended time, the platform famously asks, "Are you still watching?" However, when talking to marketers about the streamer's ad tier launch, there's no need for an inquiry: Advertisers remain fixated on Netflix's new AVOD model.
TechCrunch
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list
Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
SFGate
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
nexttv.com
AMC Networks Expands Roku Programming Deal
AMC Networks said it made a deal with Roku that will put 11 free networks and AMC’s array of targeted subscription services on the Roku streaming platform. The free channels include AMC Showcase, which will appear exclusively on The Roku Channel and feature AMC original dramas including Mad Men.
Popculture
Free Streaming Platform Adding More Than 6,000 Titles
Pluto TV, a free ad-supported streaming platform, is adding more than 6,000 titles to its service. Deadline reports that the Paramount Global-owned streamer will have over 6,300 TV episodes from the CBS catalog by the end of 2022. This will include classic shows such as Frasier, Taxi, Matlock, Touched by an Angel, Mork & Mindy, Cheers, and Star Trek.
Ars Technica
YouTube’s new Primetime Channels puts 34 streaming services in one place
As many feared, the proliferation of streaming services has made cutting the cord feel a lot like cable TV. Not only do those cheaper monthly subscription fees start adding up, but figuring out which service has the content you want and juggling apps can feel as time-consuming and cumbersome as flipping channels. YouTube's Primetime Channels announced today aims to change that by unifying and selling content from 34 streaming partners on YouTube.
AdWeek
Shepard Smith to Leave CNBC as Network Cancels His Evening Newscast
CNBC's experiment in general interest news is coming to an end. At least for the foreseeable future. The financial cable news...
ComicBook
Netflix's Ad Tier Launches Today
Today is the big day for Netflix's ad tier launch. The much-talked-about change to the Netflix subscription service introduces advertising for the first time, where ads will play during streams of your favorite Netflix shows and movies. It was reported back in September that the cheaper, ad-supported plan would be coming to Netflix on November 1st. This rumor turned out to be only a few days late, with Deadline reporting the Basic With Ads plan goes live at 9 a.m. PT in eight countries: the U.S., UK, Australia, Japan, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, and South Korea.
Engadget
Combined HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service launching earlier than expected
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) recently announced plans to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into one streaming service set to debut in the summer of 2023. Now in the company's latest earnings call, WBD President and CEO David Zaslav said the combined service will arrive in the US earlier than expected in spring of 2023.
CNET
Which Streaming Services Should You Cancel This Month? Not Netflix
OK, we know, we know. This is the month Netflix launches its ad-based subscription for $7. But you only get one stream with that, and prices on the other plans are not changing. With that said, it's a service you want to rock with this November for sure, especially with House of the Dragon, Rings of Power and She-Hulk already wrapped.
Netflix Subscription: The Plans, The Price And What’s Included
Here is everything you need to know about Netflix subscriptions, even if you just want DVDs...
nationalinterest.org
Comcast and Charter’s ‘Xumo’ Streaming Platform Is Almost Here
The first products under the new names, however, will not reach the market until late 2023. In a shocking move in April, the two largest U.S. cable companies, Comcast and Charter, announced that they were forming a fifty/fifty joint venture to “develop and nationally offer a next-generation streaming platform.”
Digital Trends
Sling TV increases prices for everyone as it adds more subscribers
Sling TV — the third-largest streaming provider of live TV in the U.S. — today announced across-the-board price increases. Starting after December 3, 2022, the base Sling TV service will cost $40, up $5 from the previous price. That’s for a single subscription to either the Sling Orange plan, or the Sling Blue plan. If you want both, it’ll now cost $55 — another $5 increase.
AdWeek
Emily Chang to Leave Bloomberg Technology and Focus Time on Other Content, Including Studio 1.0
Bloomberg TV anchor Emily Chang will be departing the daily program Bloomberg Technology next Thursday, Nov. 10. Ed Ludlow in San Francisco and Caroline Hyde in New York will co-host the show beginning the following day.
Android Authority
Prime membership now has entire ad-free Music Unlimited library with a big catch
Prime members now have access to 100 million ad-free songs, but don't cancel Spotify just yet. The free Amazon Prime music library now includes all 100 million songs included with the paid Music Unlimited service. However, without signing up for Music Unlimited, you won’t be able to play specific songs...
