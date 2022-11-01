Read full article on original website
General election now: Half of Tory voters now back vote as pressure builds on Sunak
Two in three Britons want a general election now, according to a new poll as pressure builds on new prime minister Rishi Sunak to call a snap vote and attempt to win his own mandate.Britain’s latest Conservative PM – the third in three months – has said he will not seek approval for his agenda, citing the Tories’ 2019 general election won under Boris Johnson.But a new survey has found that 64 per cent of voters – including half of 2019 Tory voters – say Mr Sunak should call a general election.The Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll, carried out after...
France 24
Danes head to polls in tight parliamentary election
Danes went the polls on Tuesday with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hoping for a vote of confidence in her handling of the pandemic and for her leadership to overcome soaring inflation and geopolitical insecurity. The election has turned into a battle for centrist voters, with former prime minister Lars Lokke...
Lynton Crosby firm lobbied ministers while advising Boris Johnson
Exclusive: CT Group’s activities on behalf of energy, tobacco and property firms raise questions over potential conflict of interest
Pollster warns of post-midterm ‘civil war’ if voters don’t accept election results
With less than three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterms, a pollster is warning of a potential “civil war” if Maga candidates don’t accept the results. Republican pollster Frank Luntz made his ominous warnings while appearing on Friday morning’s Morning Joe, where...
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
Majority of Black voters think Trump should face criminal charges: poll
A new poll has found that a majority of Black voters believe former President Trump should face criminal charges for how he handled classified documents after leaving office. The poll, released Tuesday as part of the HIT Strategies monthly BlackTrack survey, found 81 percent of Black voters support the Department of Justice’s investigation into Trump and 80 percent want to see him charged.
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Liz Cheney predicts Trump would ‘shatter’ GOP into two parties if he is 2024 Republican nominee
Liz Cheney says 'no one' should vote for 'election deniers' in midterms. Liz Cheney has a dire outlook for the GOP if Donald Trump were to run for president and win the party’s nomination in 2024. The conservative Wyoming congresswoman says the divides in her party are too deep...
A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought
We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
Washington Examiner
Obama claims Republicans would 'investigate their political opponents' if they win midterms
Former President Barack Obama criticized Republicans during a speech Friday for planning on “investigating their political opponents” if they win control of Congress in November. The former president also claimed that the Republicans would not help Georgians but focus on themselves instead and cut out programs such as...
BET
Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.
Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
The Record Number Of Early Voters Hints At Midterm Election Outcomes
We know that Democrats specifically have pushed for early voting in recent elections (via Forbes). That said, most Americans, regardless of party, stand behind having the option to vote early according to a recent Gallup poll. Still, more Democrats favor measures that encourage early voting. Consider that historically, when large...
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
The One Poll That Shows Why Democrats Should Worry About the Midterms
A clear majority of registered voters believe Republicans would handle the economy better than President Biden's party.
American voters are angry – that is a good thing for voter turnout, bad thing for democracy
Regardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry – especially about this year’s midterm elections. Americans’ anger is driven by contemporary political events. Republicans are enraged by troubling economic indicators and perceived spikes in crime. Democrats, meanwhile, are angry about the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned abortion rights enshrined by Roe v. Wade. Politicians on both the left and the right are eager to capitalize on this...
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress.
‘Let's not pretend’ that Republicans and Democrats share equal blame for election denial, DCCC chair says
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney said Democrats “always have, always will” accept the outcome of elections.
Washington Examiner
Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children
President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Around 47% of Republicans want Trump to run for election in 2024 - Polls
About 47% of surveyed Republican voters in a new poll want Donald Trump to be their nominee in 2024. Former United States President Donald Trump.Elsa: Gallo Images / Getty Images.
New poll suggests Republicans take House control after midterms
The latest CBS News-YouGov polling suggests that voters would prefer Republicans to take control of the House after the November midterms. The Battleground Tracker, which estimates how many seats each party is predicted to win in the House of Representatives, showed that Republicans had stabilized their lead at 224 seats, while Democrats held 211. However, the GOP lead in the model had diminished in the past two months.
