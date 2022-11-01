Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Defend the Galaxy in Fortnite During Skywalker Week
Wielding lightsabers, blasting rifles, and fighting the Empire has all returned. You may notice a couple changes have been made in favor of the rebellion! Both lightsabers, found as floor loot, are now from the hands (or hand) of Jedi Luke Skywalker. Pick up either of the following: Luke’s Blue Lightsaber (A New Hope) and/or Luke’s Green Lightsaber (Return of the Jedi)! Darth Vader’s lightsaber is also available… but you’ll have to defeat the Dark Lord of the Sith first if red is your color.
Gamespot
Fortnite Pickle Rick Back Bling Is Free From In-Game Challenges
Among the many adventures of Rick and Morty, it's the former's time spent as a preserved cucumber that is probably the most famous. Naturally, that means Pickle Rick is now coming to Fortnite. Even better for fans, the Pickle Rick back bling is free--provided you first complete a few in-game challenges. Here's how to get it.
It’d be great if Fortnite did less with Star Wars and more with Star Trek
We know fans like Star Wars, but it’d be great if Star Trek would get some love too. We’ve written before that the Star Wars crossovers are a bit played out. We’ve gotten quite a bit of them in recent months and they’re starting to feel old and stale. Not to mention the fact that the lightsabers and blasters are overpowered as heck.
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Shines With Star Platinum
In an anime world populated by Stands, Star Platinum has been able to set itself apart in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, thanks to the role that Jotaro Kujo has played. With Kujo first being introduced in Stardust Crusaders, he has returned following his starring role and has attempted to save his daughter's life in the latest season, Stone Ocean. Now, one fan has perfectly brought Star Platinum to life thanks to spot-on cosplay that takes us back to the earlier days of the hard-hitting Stand.
How to Get Red Tiger Camo in Modern Warfare 2
Wondering how to get the Red Tiger Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. The fan-favorite Red Tiger Camo from COD 4, Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Modern Warfare Remastered and Black Ops 4 is indeed back in MW2. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple Camo Challenge System for Modern Warfare 2, a vast amount of Camos can be unlocked in the new game — including Red Tiger.
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Puts Cool New Spin on Momoshiki
Momoshiki might still be trapped in Boruto's body in both the Shonen franchise's anime and manga, but that isn't stopping his shadow from looming large in the series. While Code has taken the reins of the Kara Organization, the Otsutsuki are still pulling the strings as the underling to Jigen is attempting to get revenge following his master's death. Now, one cosplayer has perfectly given Momoshiki a gender swap using some spot-on cosplay for the most terrifying look that the villain has sported in the series to date.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect roasts Modern Warfare 2 as ‘mid’ game, but there was one thing he loved
Dr Disrespect has dipped his feet into Modern Warfare 2, and he wasn’t impressed—at least, not enough to rave on about it. After sinking his teeth into it for a few hours, he reached a verdict on the Call of Duty sequel. “I think it’s a decent game....
dotesports.com
Epic to add 3 ‘beloved’ character sets to Fortnite tomorrow, according to leak
Fortnite is one of the most active live-service games out right now thanks to the fact it’s constantly surprising players with new cosmetics and crossovers. The most recent collab that made waves was Dragon Ball this past August, but a new crossover could be coming soon. Three “beloved” character sets could be coming tomorrow, Nov. 1, according to a data miner on Twitter.
ComicBook
The Boys Spinoff Reportedly Casts Former Marvel Star
Another familiar face is joining the world of The Boys. New reports suggest Thor: Ragnarok star Clancy Brown has joined the cast of the franchise's first live-action spin-off. According to One Take News, Brown will be appearing in The Boys: Gen V, though his exact character has yet to be revealed.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Ghost-Type Dog Pokemon
Update: The new Pokemon, Greavard, has officially been named. We've updated the story with a second trailer for the Pokemon found below. Original: The Pokemon Company has revealed a brand new Pokemon. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company revealed a new trailer in which a woman took footage of a new dog-like Ghost-type Pokemon. Details about the Ghost-type Pokemon are unclear, but it appears to be a Pokemon that emerges from the ground and passively sucks the life force out of a trainer (similar to many other Ghost-type Pokemon.) As of press time, no name was given for the new Pokemon, nor were any other details revealed. You can check out the new trailer below:
ComicBook
Superman Star Henry Cavill Wants to Have Long, Long Conversations With DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some pretty big moves with their DC Studios arm. It was officially revealed that Henry Cavill is back as Superman and that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. We also found out that James Gunn and Peter Safran will run DC Studios as well as create a plan for the next ten years. Gunn and Safran won't have anything to do with the upcoming Joker sequel, and it's up in the air if The Batman franchise will be under their watchful eye. But fans are just excited to finally know that there will be a plan in place for the DC Universe. Cavill seems really ecstatic to be returning as Superman revealing that he wants his return to be hopeful. The actor also would like to have a sit down with Gunn to chat about the Man of Steel's bright future. During a recent interview with IGN, Cavill revealed that while he hasn't met the director, he's exited to have long conversations about the character he holds so dear.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Review: A Surprising and Powerful Sequel
Spoiler warning: Brief gameplay spoilers for God of War Ragnarok are present in this review. God of War Ragnarok is not the game that I was expecting it to be, but that's not a bad thing. Ever since God of War launched back in early 2018, I have been theorizing and hypothesizing about what would end up happening in the sequel. And while some of my wildest dreams of what Ragnarok would be were perhaps a bit more exciting than the game we got, the finished product is still stellar in plenty of ways.
Does Modern Warfare 2 Have Hardcore?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a Hardcore mode? We've got you covered. Hardcore has long been a popular type of multiplayer mode in the Call of Duty series, providing gameplay that is much more unforgiving and "realistic." Players in Hardcore game modes have significantly less health, limited HUDs and friendly fire enabled. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Hardcore is in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.
ComicBook
Andor: Andy Serkis Reveals He Created a Backstory for Kino Loy
The two latest episodes of Andor on Disney+ have featured a surprising guest star: Andy Serkis. When Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is sent to a Narkina 5 to begin his six-year prison sentence, he and his fellow inmates are forced into hard labor. Andor's section of the prison is run by a fellow inmate, Kino Loy, who is played by Serkis. Serkis is known for his roles in many major franchises ranging from Lord of the Rings to Marvel, and he also played Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Recently, the actor talked to Collider about returning to the franchise in a new role and revealed he created a background for Kino.
Gizmodo
25 Years Ago Today, Deep Space Nine's Dominion War Changed Star Trek Forever
Deep Space Nine revolutionized so much of what could be possible in the world of Star Trek, but it will always be remembered for one of its most transgressive plot threads: the devastating outbreak of the Dominion War, a conflict that, 25 years ago, challenged everything the franchise’s idealistic vision of utopia could stand for.
ComicBook
EA Says Marvel Deal Was a Result of Success With Star Wars Games
EA has claimed that the success it had with its Star Wars games has resulted in the recent deal with Marvel Games. IPs are all the craze these days. Very few major developers and publishers actively invest in huge new AAA IPs, everything is an adaptation, remake, reboot, or sequel to something else. Although not ideal, people don't seem to mind because they're selling incredibly well and the reviews tend to be positive for a lot of these major games. That's also not to say that there are no new IPs, but they're few and far between in comparison to the huge franchises out there.
ComicBook
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
Gizmodo
Please, for the Love of God, Someone Just Let Henry Cavill Talk About Warhammer
It’s been a very busy time for Henry Cavill lately, what with his formal return to the role of Superman and his shock exit from The Witcher, and even throwing a reprisal as London’s second greatest detective in the Enola Holmes sequel. But he is concerned not with these things. He just wants to talk miniatures.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: New Marvel Studios Assembled Is Now Streaming on Disney+
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law saw Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) leaving the show on Disney+ and entering an episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled in order to confront the writers about the direction of her story. Now, She-Hulk has an Assembled episode of her very own! The new documentary episode is now streaming on Disney+ and takes Marvel fans behind the scenes of the "lawyer show."
