Disney On Ice coming to Ector County Coliseum in March

Courtesy Photo

For the first time since 2017, Disney On Ice is returning to the Ector County Coliseum.

There will be six performances at the coliseum from March 9 to 12, 2023.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. March 9, 7:30 p.m. March 10, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. March 11, and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. March 12.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Nov. 8.

Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana.

The wintry wonderland of Disney’s Frozen also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Exciting moments from Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast will leave the whole family with memories to last a lifetime.

The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography and a breathtaking set.

With more than 30 melodious masterpieces such as “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata,” Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate is the ultimate Disney fan experience.