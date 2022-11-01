Read full article on original website
CNBC
Netflix is rolling out its $7 ad-supported tier. Here's how to change your plan
Move over "Stranger Things," the next big Netflix hit may just be commercials. The streaming giant on Thursday is rolling out its cheapest membership tier, dubbed "Basic With Ads." The new tier will cost $6.99 per month, which makes it a full $3 cheaper than Netflix's current cheapest plan, the...
Android Headlines
Get ready to pay more for Paramount+
Streaming services across the board are raising their prices, so it seems about time for Paramount+ to jump on board. That’s right, Paramount+ is expecting a price increase in the near future, according to The Verge (is nothing sacred?). This is something that should have been expected. It seems...
Business Insider
Walmart Black Friday deals 2022: The best early sales to shop now
Should I sign up for Walmart+ before Black Friday?. When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday 2022 is still a few weeks away, but ahead of the big event on November 25, Walmart is launching its "Deals for Days" promotion, bringing shoppers Black Friday-caliber deals in the lead-up to Thanksgiving.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Now Available
November 2022's new games that have joined PlayStation Plus are now available to download. As we have come to expect, Sony pushes live the new lineup of "free" PS Plus games on the first Tuesday of every month. And as luck would have it, the first Tuesday of November happened to fall on the first day of the month, which means that PS Plus subscribers will have a bit longer than normal to snag the service's free games.
Walmart Black Friday 2022: What we know about the Deals for Days event
Early Black Friday deals officially kicked off following Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale and Target’s competing Deal Days in October — and Walmart’s now joining in on the early savings. The retail giant’s annual Deal for Days event returns, but this time with a new twist: Starting Nov. 7, the Black Friday sale will be spread across three savings events beginning every remaining Monday in November — this will last through the week of Black Friday and will close out on Cyber Monday. Walmart is also bringing back Early Access benefits for its Walmart+ members, who will be able to access online deals seven hours before the sales event start at the beginning of the week (that’s a jump from the 4-hour period members had last year).
Digital Trends
Amazon Prime members now have access to 100 million songs
Amazon has expanded the number of songs that its Prime members can access inside Amazon Music from 2 million to 100 million — which represents the entire catalog of songs that Amazon streams through its paid Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service. The expansion will also include access to “the most top podcasts, which will be available ad-free and at no additional cost to a Prime membership,” according to the company.
CNBC
This 28-year-old makes $189,000 a year from 7 income streams: ‘3 businesses you can start today for $50 or less’
In 2018, I started experimenting with side hustles to pay off my $40,000 of debt in credit cards and student loans. Today, I've accomplished that goal — and more. In 2021, I built enough income streams to quit my $98,500-per-year engineering job and work on my businesses full-time. At...
The Verge
Twitch partners with Xbox for free PC Game Pass subscriptions when you buy subs
Twitch is partnering with Xbox this week to give away three months of PC Game Pass subscriptions when you purchase or gift two new Twitch subs. The free PC Game Pass offer will give new subscribers access to the service, which includes titles like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Persona 5, and Microsoft’s first-party games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Sea of Thieves.
knowtechie.com
Microsoft says Xbox prices are going up soon
Xbox head Phil Spencer says Xbox product and services prices will likely increase soon. At the Wall Street Journal Live conference this week, Phil Spencer told Xbox gamers to prepare for prices to go up. The Verge’s Tom Warren shared Spencer’s quote:. “I do think at some point...
NME
Domino’s has launched a ‘Pokémon’-themed pizza for Halloween
Domino’s has teamed up with Nintendo to launch a Pokémon-themed pizza across South Korea. The Pokéball-inspired pizza comes with carefully arranged slices of pepperoni, cheese and marinated bulgogi (via Comicbook). The pizza also comes in a specially created box that sees Pikachu and the gang all dressed...
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Given 2003 Classic for Free
It's the first of a new month, in this case November, which means Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to download and play via Games With Gold. As you may know, the subscription service no longer dishes out Xbox 360 games nor original Xbox games, which means subscribers no longer get four games a month, but two. One of these games is made free on the first day of the month, the other halfway through the month.
Digital Trends
PlayStation VR2 launches in February and it costs more than a PS5
Sony finally announced that the PlayStation VR2 will release on February 22, 2023. It’ll cost notably more than its predecessor, with base models retailing for $550. In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony confirmed that preorders for the VR headset in North America will begin on November 15 on the PlayStation Direct website. Players will have the option to purchase the basic version for $550, a bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain for $600, and a $50 charging station for the PlayStation VR2’s Sense controllers.
Gamespot
Hundreds Of Xbox Games Get Steep Discounts In New Sale
The Xbox Store has kicked off new sales to celebrate autumn, featuring deals on a wide variety of games, both AAA and indie. Hundreds of games are currently discounted on the Xbox Store across the Harvest Sale and ID@Xbox Deep Discounts Sale. Now's your chance to snag great games such as Red Dead Redemption 2's Ultimate Edition for only $35 (down from $100) and Stardew Valley for just $9.
Digital Trends
Pokémon fans: GameStop has a huge selection from new releases to the classics
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. One of the greatest things about the Pokémon universe, whether you’re a fan of the TV series or the games, is that there is truly something for everyone and nearly every age. It also transcends generations, because even though it was first introduced in the late ’90s, there’s still a ton of new content and gear released each year. It means that fans of the series can connect, and it doesn’t matter what generation of Pokémon is your favorite. As a father of two children under 10, personally, this is amazing because it means I can bond with them over something we all love, although they have their own unique experiences. The Pokémon I love aren’t necessarily the same Pokémon they love, but it’s cool because it all jives.
dotesports.com
All MTG Arena contents in Brothers’ War pre-order bundles
Wizards of the Coast will offer MTG Arena players two pre-order bundles for the upcoming The Brothers’ War set, featuring bonus products. Scheduled to digitally release on Nov. 15, The Brothers’ War (BRO) showcases the epic battle between Mishra and Urza on the plane of Dominaria. The set is also slated to include a large number of Artifacts, both creatures, and non-creatures. Starting on Oct. 27, players can pre-order a pack or play bundle from the MTG Arena store.
IGN
Sony Is Bleeding PlayStation Plus Subscribers Since the Revamp - IGN The Daily Fix
The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers has fallen by almost two million since Sony launched its revamped subscription service in June. While they're bleeding subs, they did have a 23% increase in revenue in the dept. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said Microsoft loses between $100 and $200 on every...
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in November 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in November. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
A Disney Park Is Being Closed By Covid For The Third Time
Theme parks were one of the industries hit hardest by the massive closures of the global pandemic. Parks around the world closed down for at least a few months, and some, like Disneyland Resort, were closed for over a year. While most places around the world have seemingly moved past all pandemic restrictions, China is one place that is still instituting shutdowns in an attempt to reduce virus spread, resulting in the Shanghai Disney Resort now closing for the third time.
CNBC
Gmail has a cool new feature that shows when a package is arriving
Google recently announced a new feature in Gmail that lets you easily track packages for things you've ordered. Gmail will, in the coming weeks, provide a small green indicator in your inbox that shows when a package has shipped and when it's expected to arrive. It should add some convenience...
Seasonal Workers, What's Your Worst Horror Story From Working Retail?
Everyone who has ever worked Black Friday deserves a million dollars.
