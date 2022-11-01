Read full article on original website
Red and Green
4d ago
How amazing is that the same people that shut down our businesses killed peoples careers close down schools causing many of our youth to drop out get hooked on drugs and die. grocery prices are through the roof at least 40% more than they were two years ago these Democrats have to be voted out or we’re headed for worse days.
Reply
7
Related
State College
How Disputes over Vote Certification Could Play Out in Pennsylvania Counties After 2022 election
HARRISBURG — When polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, a nearly three-week process to finalize and certify results will begin, a period in which candidates could lodge objections to certain votes and spark protracted legal fights that would draw out a normally routine process. Such disputes have...
State College
Photos: Statewide Candidates Campaign in State College
Ahead of the upcoming election, candidates for Pennsylvania governor and U.S. Senate visited State College this week to raise awareness for their respective campaigns. Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano held his “Restore Freedom” Tour at C3 Sports in State College Tuesday. Before the rally started, videos and upbeat...
State College
The Top 4 False or Misleading Claims Being Pushed Ahead of Pa.’s 2022 Election
HARRISBURG — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state and national elections. That’s especially true in swing states like Pennsylvania, and this year’s 2022...
State College
Election 2022: State House 77th District
C-NET hosted candidates in the 2022 election for interviews conducted by StateCollege.com editor Geoff Rushton. We’ll be sharing the interviews with candidates for the 77th, 82nd and 171st state house districts. THE RACE. The Pennsylvania House of Representatives 77th District covers parts of Centre County, including State College (partial),...
State College
2022 Pa. Election: A Last-Minute Guide to Everything You Need to Know to Vote Nov. 8
HARRISBURG — Election Day 2022 is approaching and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you’re equipped with the knowledge you’ll need to cast your ballot. Voters will choose a new governor and U.S. senator this year, elected officials who will help determine the future of major issues like abortion access and energy production. Voters will also cast ballots for representatives to the U.S. House and lawmakers to serve in the General Assembly.
State College
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the seventh consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 or has...
State College
Penn State-Maryland Set for 3:30 Kick
No. 15 Penn State football’s Nov. 12 matchup with Maryland is set to kick off from Beaver Stadium at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX, according to a release on Saturday night. The Nittany Lions’ upcoming matchup with the Terrapins marks the fourth time this season and...
State College
Penn State Dominates Indiana 45-14
No. 15 Penn State football (7-2, Big Ten 4-2) eviscerated Indiana (3-6, Big Ten 1-5), emerging from Bloomington with a 45-14 victory on Saturday. Running back Kaytron Allen led the way with three touchdowns and 138 yards of total offense. Though Sean Clifford got the start and helped build a 31-7 lead, Drew Allar stepped into the game and played a quarter and a half. Manny Diaz’s defense again had a disruptive day, picking up six sacks and forcing three interceptions.
State College
Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 45-14 Win over Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sometimes it doesn’t have to be complicated: take two teams and the better one usually wins. That’s what happened on Saturday at Indiana’s Memorial Stadium, and Penn State left little doubt in anyone’s minds as to which team was better. It was an impressive effort on all fronts and the grades show exactly that. The Nittany Lions might not beat Ohio State or Michigan this year, but you’d be hard pressed to find much fault in Saturday’s performance.
State College
UAJA Sues State College Over Sewage Treatment Payments
A dispute between the University Area Joint Authority and State College Borough over sewage treatment billing rates has moved to court. UAJA filed a complaint on Oct. 26 in Centre County Court of Common Pleas seeking a judgment for the $406,088 in service charges and late fees that the borough has withheld in 2022.
State College
Penn State Football: Don’t Expect Clifford’s Starting Role to Change
While declarative headlines are absolutely never the sort of thing that come back to haunt you, it would seem that all the clamoring for true freshman Drew Allar to take over Sean Clifford’s role as starting quarterback is falling on deaf ears. Or perhaps better stated, those cries are falling on more informed ears.
State College
Penn State Football: Allar Shines, but Growing Talent Around Him Is What Can Make Him Truly Special
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It is natural to get caught up watching the arm of true freshman quarterback Drew Allar. His release is pretty, his throws effortless and his potential seemingly endless. His boyish face a reminder of his youth and the long road ahead that he has to get even better still.
State College
Penn State Moves Up in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
Penn State football moved up two spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Nittany Lions rebounded from their second loss of the season with a 45-14 shellacking of Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington. Penn State is now 7-2 on the season, with...
State College
Penn State Football: Allen and Singleton Impress with Vision and Physicality
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Penn State true freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton were instrumental in the Nittany Lions’ 45-14 victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon, a good sign for Penn State’s future both in 2022 and beyond. Allen led the way with 18 carries for...
State College
Penn State Men’s Hockey Upsets No. 1 Michigan 3-0
In 2014, when Penn State men’s hockey beat Michigan 4-0 just 59 games into the program’s Division I existence, it sent a message to the rest of the college hockey world that the Nittany Lions should not be ignored. It was just one win, but a promising sign that Penn State had the potential to be more than just the flashy new thing the sport had to offer. Not only did the rink look great, so too did the hockey played on it.
State College
Raes, Ritter win Mountainback 50M
STATE COLLEGE — Better weather could not have been ordered as solo runners and relay teams took on the challenging 50-mile course and new 50K course at the Tussey Mountainback Relay and Ultramarathon on Oct. 23 in Rothrock State Forest. Vincent Raes, of Sainte-Marie-de-Ré, France, won the 50-mile ultramarathon...
State College
Underground Tufting Brings Custom Do-It-Yourself Rugs to Downtown State College
Penn State student Sichen Shao has always been a do-it-yourself kind of guy. After taking a trip with his friends to a tufting studio in New York City at the end of 2019, he knew it was something that the State College community would love. Flash forward three years later, and Underground Tufting is a reality.
State College
State High Student Reported Missing
Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, according to an email from State College Area School District to families. No photograph or additional details have been...
State College
DEED TRANSFERS
The following property transactions were compiled from information provided by the Centre County recorder of deeds Joseph Davidson. The Gazette is not responsible for typographical errors. The published information is believed to be accurate; however, the Gazette neither warrants nor accepts any liability or responsibility for inaccurate information. RECORDED OCT....
State College
CLSN announces community art project in honor of Pride Month
STATE COLLEGE — Centre LGBTQA Support Network and the Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania have come together to collaborate on an inclusive community-wide art project. In searching for ways to pay tribute to both the LGBT+ community and the local State College area community, Cat Cook, executive director of Centre LGBT+, imagined a large-scale art project that would illustrate — during both its creation and exhibition — a greater community working toward inclusion.
Comments / 9