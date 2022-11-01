In 2014, when Penn State men’s hockey beat Michigan 4-0 just 59 games into the program’s Division I existence, it sent a message to the rest of the college hockey world that the Nittany Lions should not be ignored. It was just one win, but a promising sign that Penn State had the potential to be more than just the flashy new thing the sport had to offer. Not only did the rink look great, so too did the hockey played on it.

