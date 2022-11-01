Read full article on original website
Post Register
Boise Police seek armed robbery suspect
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to a report of an armed robbery on the 6000 block of W. Fairview just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Boise Police have not released the name of the business that was robbed, however, the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25-30 years old, 5'6", and roughly 160 lbs.
Post Register
Boise man killed in crash near Donnelly, alcohol may have been a factor
DONNELLY, Idaho (CBS2) — A 59-year old Boise man died Wednesday night in a crash in Valley County and Idaho State Police said he may have been drinking. No other cars were involved in the crash that happened at 6:05 p.m. on SH55 near Donnelly. Police say the man...
Post Register
63-year-old Boise man found dead in structure fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire with an adult victim on the 3600 block of N. Arborcrest Ct. around 10 p.m. on Oct. 27. There was one fatality, David Taylor, a 63-year-old man from Boise. The cause and manner of his death are still pending.
Post Register
Cause of Meridian High School teen's death is pending
Meridian, Idaho (CBS2) - The Ada County Coroner says the cause of death of a teen killed in Meridian is pending. The 16 year-old student attended Meridian High School. The Coroner's office says the student died at the scene of the crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of Pine...
Post Register
Found: Missing vulnerable-adult
WILDER, Idaho — Update: Gail has been located safely. ------------------------------------------------ original story ---------------------------------------------------------- The Wilder Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a vulnerable adult. Gail R. Burnett is a vulnerable adult, last seen on November 2, 2022 at roughly 1:45 p.m. in Greenleaf, Idaho. Gail...
Post Register
16 year-old Meridian High School student dies after being hit by car
Meridian, IDAHO (CBS2) - A 16-year-old Meridian high school student was hit and killed Wednesday. A driver in a blue GMC pickup hit the student who was crossing to the west side of Ten Mile. Meridian Police say the driver was going north at the time. The driver did remain...
Post Register
Dog dies in Meridian Fire
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian, Idaho - (CBS2) - A family dog died in a house fire in Meridian today. The fire started around 7:40 Wednesday morning at Victory Road and Meridian Road. Fire crews arrived at the home and discovered smoke coming from it. No one was home...
Post Register
West Ada School District responds to Meridian teen's death
MERIDIAN, Idaho — CBS2 reached out to the West Ada School District for their response to the recent, tragic loss of the Meridian High School student who was hit and killed on Ten Mile and Pine on the way to school Wednesday morning. Representatives from the West Ada School...
Post Register
Groundbreaking for the Northside Logistics Center in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, along with representatives from LDK Ventures, McAlvain Construction, and TOK Commercial, broke ground on the Northside Logistics Center, a brand-new, efficiently constructed industrial park with. phase one offering 270,000 SF of warehouse and distribution center space located in Nampa. The new...
Post Register
Idaho Secretary of States office working to find source of "Don't Vote" signs
Kelcie Moseley-Morris of Idaho Capital Sun is reporting the Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote.” The sign also displays a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor.
Post Register
53 new homes to be built in Collister neighborhood
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — More homes are expected to be built near the Collister neighborhood in Boise. Nearly 53 new homes will be placed on West Hill Rd. Eleven of them are detached single-family houses, and 42 will be attached townhouses. The project was presented to the Boise City...
Post Register
Next Weathermaker: Heavy snow headed for our mountains with a shot at AM valley snow
BOISE, ID (CBS 2) — Happy Thursday folks! Our next #WeatherMaker is headed for Idaho's mountains!. Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way late Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week mainly impacting the Blues, West Centrals, and Boise Mountains. which is great news for our local ski resorts!
Post Register
Heavy snow headed for our mountains and possibly the valley floor
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 40's are expected for today. Conditions will become very unsettled starting Friday with increasing clouds and periods of rain/snow for the valley and mountain snow. This will continue on Saturday. Look for partly cloudy skies on Sunday...
Post Register
Possible snow on Friday: ACHD says it is ready
Boise, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District says it is ready for wintry weather. ACHD says its crews have spent the past several months preparing for the winter-driving season. ACHD has 137 team members prepared for major weather events. 44 vehicles can be equipped with snow plows. ACHD...
Post Register
There is a rain/snow chance in the morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The first snowfall of the season typically occurs around November 19th. But, we have seen snow as early as October 10th. By the same token, back in 1918, it didn’t snow for the first time in the valley until January of that year. Boise averages about 19” of snow per year but recently, we’ve seen as little as 11” of snow in the winter of 2016. The following year we more than made up for it with the Snowmageddon of 2017! It was the gift that kept on giving causing building collapses and many accidents. The record snow for Boise stands at 50” in the winter of 1916-1917. Many communities were buried in snow with no snow removal capability. It’s impossible to predict what kind of winter we’ll see in the Treasure Valley, but, the pattern is looking quite active starting this week.
Post Register
St. Luke's Children's Hospital sees increase in kids needing RSV care
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases among kids and the impact on hospitals across the country has made its way to the Treasure Valley. According to St. Luke's, a week ago the number of kids needing hospitalization at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in...
