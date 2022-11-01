Read full article on original website
North Carolina high court backs move forcing school spending
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Supreme Court has ruled that a local judge had the power to transfer taxpayer dollars from government coffers to state agencies to carry out a plan to address longstanding education inequities. The 4-3 decision on Friday marks another landmark decision in school funding litigation that began three decades ago. Associate Justice Robin Hudson wrote the majority opinion. She says that legislators had repeatedly refused to use their constitutional powers to appropriate funds to ensure that every child has an “opportunity for a sound basic education.” Republican legislative leaders argued that only the General Assembly has authority to appropriate money.
Closing Arguments: Republicans, Democrats make their case to Americans ahead of midterm elections
Candidates for Senate, Congress, governor and mayor from across the country share why voters should choose them in Tuesday's midterm elections.
Op/Ed: Marion County health agency's SCOTUS case could end protections for most vulnerable
On Tuesday, the United States Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the case of Health & Hospital Corp. (HHC) v. Talevski. This case arises out of allegations that Gorgi Talevski, a disabled person with dementia who resided at a long-term care facility owned by HHC, was kept in physical restraints in violation of a federal law ― the Federal Nursing Home Reform Act (FNHRA). HHC has responded not only that its use of restraints...
In-demand Jill Biden zigzags the country in last scramble for votes
Dr. Jill Biden had a feeling the final two weeks before midterm elections would be intense. But rather than balk at the multitasking often asked of a first lady — spouse, hostess, adviser, parent, party planner, initiative-builder, messenger, surrogate — she has leaned into it, and is now using her packed schedule to deliver an “I see you” to female voters.
Man who won gay rights case at SCOTUS agrees to settlement
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia county has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by a man whose case helped lead to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said civil rights law bars employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Lawyer Ed Buckley said Friday that the Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved an $825,000 settlement with his client. Gerald Lynn Bostock says he sued the county south of Atlanta after he was fired in 2013 because he is gay. The Supreme Court ruled in June 2020 that a key part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars job discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
House January 6 committee gives Trump more time to turn over subpoenaed documents
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, released a statement Friday giving former President Donald Trump more time to turn over documents it subpoenaed but offering little explanation as to why the extension was granted. “We have informed the former President’s counsel that...
Recreational marijuana legalization is on the ballot in these states this November
Marijuana legalization is on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota next week, a reflection of the growing momentum nationwide to lift penalties once associated with the drug. If approved, the states would join the 19 (along with Washington, DC) where recreational use is currently legal....
Former Trump ally Tom Barrack and associate acquitted of foreign lobbying charges
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, was acquitted on all federal foreign lobbying charges at a courthouse in Brooklyn on Friday. The acquittal is a defeat for the Justice Department, which in recent years has launched a crackdown on individuals for undisclosed contacts with foreign governments because of potential national security risks.
Oath Keepers leader testifies 2020 election was ‘unconstitutional,’ paints himself as anti-violence
Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers who prosecutors say called for a “bloody revolution” to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, painted himself as an anti-racist Libertarian who believed the 2020 election was unconstitutional as he testified in his own defense on Friday. Rhodes is...
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson pushed tax cut amid family land deals
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A newspaper’s review of property records reveals that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was pushing for a tax cut provision in 2017 that benefitted his former plastics company and many others as his family was acquiring properties around the country. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday about the tax cut to companies called “pass-throughs.” There is nothing illegal about Johnson or his family members taking the deduction available to limited liability companies and other firms that pass all of their income on to their owners or investors. Johnson faces Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Tuesday’s election, a race that polls have shown to be tight.
Bullish on a House takeover, GOP’s investigative plans on Hunter Biden and others pick up steam
House Republicans are in active discussions to immediately hit the ground running if they take power on Tuesday and target what has become one of their top priorities: Investigating President Joe Biden’s son. On November 9 — the day after the midterm elections — Rep. James Comer of Kentucky,...
With dogged care, attention and nurturing, democracy in Kansas and beyond can thrive
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post With dogged care, attention and nurturing, democracy in Kansas and beyond can thrive appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Fact check: Biden’s midterms message includes false and misleading claims
President Joe Biden has been back on the campaign trail, traveling in October and early November to deliver his pitch for electing Democrats in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Biden’s pitch has included claims that are false, misleading or lacking important context. (As always, we take no position on the...
Permanent Daylight Saving Time will hurt our health, experts say
The end of Daylight Saving Time is upon us again, an autumn tradition when the United States, Europe, most of Canada and a number of other countries move their clocks backwards an hour in a sort of Groundhog Day trust fall. We’ll move them forward (again) next spring when governments put daylight saving back in place.
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has extended the deadline for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued last month. The panel issued a statement late Friday saying it is in communication with Trump’s attorneys. Friday had been the committee’s deadline for Trump to produce an extensive number of documents and communications with lawmakers. The deadline now is by next week. Committee leaders also stressed they still want the former president’s in-person testimony.
Cheney endorses another Democratic congresswoman, saying Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger is ‘dedicated to serving this country’
Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Saturday, weighing in on another highly competitive House race in the final days of the midterm election campaign. Spanberger, a former CIA officer who was among the class of national security Democrats first elected in 2018, is locked...
US sanctions Haitian politicians on drug trafficking claims
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Haitian politicians are facing U.S. sanctions over allegations they abused their positions to traffic drugs in collaboration with gang networks and directed others to engage in violence. The Treasury Department said Friday it was imposing sanctions on Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and former Sen. Youri Latortue, who are accused of using their official roles to engage in the drug trade. Lambert was also designated by the State Department for diplomatic sanctions and visa restrictions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there’s “credible information” of Lambert’s involvement in a killing. Spokespeople for Lambert and Latortue haven’t returned WhatsApp messages seeking comment.
US employers are hiring briskly even in face of rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation. Friday’s report from the government showed that hiring was brisk across industries last month, though the...
Settlement reached in suits over FBI posing as AP reporter
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press will get a $145,000 settlement following a pair of lawsuits filed after an FBI agent posed as a reporter for The Associated Press and created a fake story. Attorney Adam Marshall says the long-running Freedom of Information Act cases led to appeals court decisions that will help bolster access to public records. The cases also shed light on FBI agents posing as members of the media, a tactic that free press advocates say undermines media credibility and blurs lines between law enforcement and the press. The FBI declined to comment Friday.
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria, under a rule approved by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine in a joint meeting Friday voted to finalize rules governing gender affirming health care for minors. The rule is set to take effect after a weekslong public comment period. Many doctors, mental health specialists and medical groups have argued that treatments for transgender youth are safe and beneficial, though rigorous long-term research is lacking.
