Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf upgraded on Seahawks' new injury report
The Seattle Seahawks are getting healthier. After their first injury report Wednesday had two players out and another eight limited in their work,. On Thursday, four of their players limited on Wednesday were upgraded to full participation. They are on track to playing on Sunday in their game against the...
Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Seattle's Shot At Sweep
Seattle has a chance to sweep the Arizona Cardinals for the first time since 2018.
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Geno Smith, NFC offensive player of the month for October. Kenneth Walker, NFL offensive rookie of the month for October. Tariq Woolen, NFL defensive rookie of the month for October. How did the Seahawks even lose in October?. They went 4-1. They U-turned their season. They became the surprise of...
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals Which Loss Helped Seattle Flip a Switch
On Tuesday, AllSeahawks.com proposed the thought that the Seattle Seahawks were able to jump-start their surprising season following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The blowout was a forgettable display on both sides of the ball for coach Pete Carroll's team, but, despite two more losses after that, Seattle clearly began to play at a different level.
Seahawks Week 9 injury report: Updates from Thursday's practice
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy prepping to face the Arizona Cardinals in the desert this weekend and saw the return of five players to full participation in practice on Thursday. Here is the updated injury report from Thursday’s practice. Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status. WR Marquise Goodwin...
Cardinals face must-win vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5 and, because of a very tight NFC, are still very much in contention for the postseason, especially with nine games remaining on the schedule. They are still very much in the mix for the NFC West because, despite being in last place in the division, only two games separate them and the division-leading Seattle Seahawks.
James Conner, D.J. Humphries, Budda Baker questionable for Cardinals vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals released their final injury report of the week on Friday as they get ready to take on the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday. They will be without at least two players and have a number of key starters whose availability will not be known until Sunday.
How new coordinator Clint Hurtt helped turn around the Seahawks defense
Clint Hurtt had achieved his career pinnacle of becoming an NFL defensive coordinator after 19 years as an assistant coach at various levels — and it wasn’t going well. Through five games the Seahawks had sunk to the bottom of the NFL in most defensive categories. People were starting to wonder if Hurtt had already hit the same rut that led coach Pete Carroll to fire his previous defensive coordinator, Ken Norton Jr., after the 2021 season.
Seahawks Promoting OLB Bruce Irvin For Remainder Of Season
Irvin, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He spent four years in Seattle before signing a four-year, $37 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2016. The Raiders cut Irvin loose in 2018 and he later signed on with the...
Cardinals Will Open Roof of State Farm Stadium vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals sent out a roof advisory for fans attending the game tomorrow
Darrell Taylor, Marquise Goodwin Ruled Out For Seahawks Week 9 Rematch at Cardinals
Only two days away from their annual matchup against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, the Seahawks ruled out pass rusher Darrell Taylor and receiver Marquise Goodwin for Sunday's NFC West rematch in the desert. After missing practice most of last week, Taylor attempted to play through a hip injury...
Predictions: Packers-Lions
The All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 9 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
MVP Candidate: Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'Didn't Just Get This Good in One Offseason'
On the heels of winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, Geno Smith credited his steadfast belief in his abilities and lessons learned in seven years as a backup for propelling him to a breakout year replacing Russell Wilson under center for the Seattle Seahawks.
Why Deion Sanders wants the SWAC to play in the FBS bowl game
The resurgence of Jackson State football and the Southwestern Athletic Conference is the byproduct of a process and calculated plan. By SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland or Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson, depending on the situation. McClelland points to three keys to why the SWAC has taken off. When COVID-19...
Cardinals Rule Three Players Out vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals have ruled three players out for Sunday's contest with the Seattle Seahawks:. Max Garcia (shoulder), Rodney Hudson (knee) and Christian Matthew (hamstring) were all officially ruled out for this week. Kingsbury previously said he didn't expect Hudson to return earlier on Monday. None of the players ruled...
NFL Week 9 TV Coverage Map: Who Can Watch Cardinals-Seahawks?
Who across the country will watch the Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9?
