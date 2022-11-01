ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals Which Loss Helped Seattle Flip a Switch

On Tuesday, AllSeahawks.com proposed the thought that the Seattle Seahawks were able to jump-start their surprising season following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The blowout was a forgettable display on both sides of the ball for coach Pete Carroll's team, but, despite two more losses after that, Seattle clearly began to play at a different level.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals face must-win vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5 and, because of a very tight NFC, are still very much in contention for the postseason, especially with nine games remaining on the schedule. They are still very much in the mix for the NFC West because, despite being in last place in the division, only two games separate them and the division-leading Seattle Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

How new coordinator Clint Hurtt helped turn around the Seahawks defense

Clint Hurtt had achieved his career pinnacle of becoming an NFL defensive coordinator after 19 years as an assistant coach at various levels — and it wasn’t going well. Through five games the Seahawks had sunk to the bottom of the NFL in most defensive categories. People were starting to wonder if Hurtt had already hit the same rut that led coach Pete Carroll to fire his previous defensive coordinator, Ken Norton Jr., after the 2021 season.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seahawks Promoting OLB Bruce Irvin For Remainder Of Season

Irvin, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He spent four years in Seattle before signing a four-year, $37 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2016. The Raiders cut Irvin loose in 2018 and he later signed on with the...
SEATTLE, WA
The Clarion Ledger

Why Deion Sanders wants the SWAC to play in the FBS bowl game

The resurgence of Jackson State football and the Southwestern Athletic Conference is the byproduct of a process and calculated plan. By SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland or Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson, depending on the situation. McClelland points to three keys to why the SWAC has taken off. When COVID-19...
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Cardinals Rule Three Players Out vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals have ruled three players out for Sunday's contest with the Seattle Seahawks:. Max Garcia (shoulder), Rodney Hudson (knee) and Christian Matthew (hamstring) were all officially ruled out for this week. Kingsbury previously said he didn't expect Hudson to return earlier on Monday. None of the players ruled...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy