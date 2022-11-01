ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, KY

1039thebulldog.com

LCC football opens the playoffs at home against Knox Central

The 7-3 Letcher County Central football Cougars will open the class 4A playoffs at home against 5-5 Knox Central this Friday night at Cougar Field. The Cougars are the #2 seed in district 8 and Knox Central is the #3 seed in district 7. Friday night we’ll broadcast the LCC...
WHITESBURG, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan competes in state cross country championship

The Harlan Lady Dragons finished 21st in the State Cross Country Meet in Bourbon County last Saturday. Beechwood claimed the title, with Lexington Christian taking second and St. Henry placing third. Seventh-grader Harper Ann Carmical was the top Harlan runner. She took 42nd among 246 others. Carmical finished with a...
HARLAN, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Area student picked for Shriners Golf Tournament

A Harlan County High School student recently took part in the Shriners Open Golf Tournament in Los Vegas after several years’ long recovery at Shriners Hospital from being struck by a vehicle at the age of 11. Carter Lasley talked about the events that led up to his participation...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WATE

Drought conditions persist across East Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The latest drought monitor came out Thursday morning and conditions have barely changed across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky. These are the conditions in which two wildfires are burning in Roane and Campbell counties. Severe drought continues across part of the Southern Valley with moderate...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Land acquisition company to relocate headquarters within Eastern Kentucky

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — Leaders from Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Co., which provides Right of Way land acquisition and project management services, announced it would relocate the company’s headquarters to Salyersville alongside the recent Mountain Parkway expansion, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs. The company...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power grant awarded to One East Kentucky to benefit downtown revitalizations including Martin County

Kentucky Power grant awarded to One East Kentucky to benefit downtown revitalizations including Martin County. ASHLAND, Ky., October 27, 2022 – Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant for One East Kentucky for downtown revitalization plans in six eastern Kentucky communities. The grant is funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky man hit by SUV taken to hospital with serious injuries

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man suffered serious injuries Monday night after being hit by an SUV on County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School, Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said. Billey L. Finney, 45, of London, Kentucky, was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment, troopers say. Investigators...
LONDON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Perry County pastor rebuilds after historic flooding

ARY, Ky. — Time and time again we are seeing examples of how the faith community is helping Kentuckians rebuild after July‘s historic flash flooding. The mountains and valleys of eastern Kentucky offer postcard views and to live among them is a calling as strong as Brian Miller’s faith.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Debris pickup deadline reached for eastern Kentucky flood victims

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) – Roadside debris pickup ends today (Nov. 1) in eastern Kentucky, three months after devastating flooding wiped out communities. Crews have traveled across seven counties removing debris flood victims have placed along the sides of county and state roads. “The flooding affected so much and we had...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Numerous school districts close due to illness

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Magoffin County and Powell County students will return to the classroom on Nov. 9. Wayne County schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday, but the district will be utilizing...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Missing Person Call Leads Laurel County Police To Wanted Man

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says a call about a missing person led to the arrest of a Clay County man on unrelated charges. Deputy Greg Poynter responded to a call made by 37-year-old Kevin D. Hale of Manchester from a parking lot just off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway. After some investigation, it was determined that the report Hale made about a missing woman was false. At the same time, deputies discovered that Hale was wanted on felony theft charges out of Ohio. He was arrested and also charged with falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County District Court News

The following cases have been heard in Harlan District Court. Judge Scott Lisenbee presiding. • Billy Lucas, 41, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 13, 2023. • Adreanna Webb, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29. •...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crews respond to fire at Pike County Detention Center

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are receiving reports that the Pike County Detention Center caught fire earlier Tuesday. Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer Nick Fleming said the fire department was called out around 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday to the Pike County Detention Center. A dryer had caught fire and...
PIKEVILLE, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Plane crash results in one confirmed death at Harlan airport

A small airplane was involved in a crash on Thursday at Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Harlan, resulting in at least one death. According to Kentucky State Police Public Relations Officer Shane Jacobs, KSP Post 10, Harlan, received a report of the incident Thursday morning. “At approximately 10 a.m. this morning,...
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

High speed chase leads to host of charges in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges following a chase involving police. It happened early Tuesday morning in London. Deputies were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. for a disturbance complaint at an apartment complex off KY 229. On the way there, police...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Updated Area Trick-or-Treat Dates and Times

Today is Monday, October 31st or better known as Halloween. Johnson Co and surrounding counties will be holding their Trick-or-Treat for kids. The following is an UPDATED list of dates and times for area Trick-or-Treat:. Floyd Co Monday, Oct 31 6 – 8 p.m. (includes Prestonsburg) Knott Co Monday,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Officials confirm new water outage affecting parts of Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A little more than one month following a widespread water outage, we are told another one is underway. Officials with Harlan County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook page the outage is affecting the City of Evarts and customers of Black Mountain Utility District (BMUD).
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

