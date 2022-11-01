Laurel County Sheriff John Root says a call about a missing person led to the arrest of a Clay County man on unrelated charges. Deputy Greg Poynter responded to a call made by 37-year-old Kevin D. Hale of Manchester from a parking lot just off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway. After some investigation, it was determined that the report Hale made about a missing woman was false. At the same time, deputies discovered that Hale was wanted on felony theft charges out of Ohio. He was arrested and also charged with falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO