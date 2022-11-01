Read full article on original website
1039thebulldog.com
LCC football opens the playoffs at home against Knox Central
The 7-3 Letcher County Central football Cougars will open the class 4A playoffs at home against 5-5 Knox Central this Friday night at Cougar Field. The Cougars are the #2 seed in district 8 and Knox Central is the #3 seed in district 7. Friday night we’ll broadcast the LCC...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan competes in state cross country championship
The Harlan Lady Dragons finished 21st in the State Cross Country Meet in Bourbon County last Saturday. Beechwood claimed the title, with Lexington Christian taking second and St. Henry placing third. Seventh-grader Harper Ann Carmical was the top Harlan runner. She took 42nd among 246 others. Carmical finished with a...
harlanenterprise.net
Area student picked for Shriners Golf Tournament
A Harlan County High School student recently took part in the Shriners Open Golf Tournament in Los Vegas after several years’ long recovery at Shriners Hospital from being struck by a vehicle at the age of 11. Carter Lasley talked about the events that led up to his participation...
WATE
Drought conditions persist across East Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The latest drought monitor came out Thursday morning and conditions have barely changed across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky. These are the conditions in which two wildfires are burning in Roane and Campbell counties. Severe drought continues across part of the Southern Valley with moderate...
lanereport.com
Land acquisition company to relocate headquarters within Eastern Kentucky
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — Leaders from Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Co., which provides Right of Way land acquisition and project management services, announced it would relocate the company’s headquarters to Salyersville alongside the recent Mountain Parkway expansion, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs. The company...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power grant awarded to One East Kentucky to benefit downtown revitalizations including Martin County
Kentucky Power grant awarded to One East Kentucky to benefit downtown revitalizations including Martin County. ASHLAND, Ky., October 27, 2022 – Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant for One East Kentucky for downtown revitalization plans in six eastern Kentucky communities. The grant is funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
wymt.com
Kentucky man hit by SUV taken to hospital with serious injuries
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man suffered serious injuries Monday night after being hit by an SUV on County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School, Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said. Billey L. Finney, 45, of London, Kentucky, was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment, troopers say. Investigators...
spectrumnews1.com
Perry County pastor rebuilds after historic flooding
ARY, Ky. — Time and time again we are seeing examples of how the faith community is helping Kentuckians rebuild after July‘s historic flash flooding. The mountains and valleys of eastern Kentucky offer postcard views and to live among them is a calling as strong as Brian Miller’s faith.
wymt.com
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
wymt.com
Knott Co. couple move back into their home that was heavily damaged in flood
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - They called it a celebration, as Daniel and Ruby Jacobs, who have been married for 63 years, are moving back into their home. “We’re as happy as we can be. We don’t have a lot, but you know we’ve got our lives and we’ve got God,” Daniel Jacobs said.
wymt.com
Debris pickup deadline reached for eastern Kentucky flood victims
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) – Roadside debris pickup ends today (Nov. 1) in eastern Kentucky, three months after devastating flooding wiped out communities. Crews have traveled across seven counties removing debris flood victims have placed along the sides of county and state roads. “The flooding affected so much and we had...
wymt.com
Numerous school districts close due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Magoffin County and Powell County students will return to the classroom on Nov. 9. Wayne County schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday, but the district will be utilizing...
2 Kentucky school districts cancel class due to flu
Although this year's flu season has just begun, the virus has already taken a toll on multiple school districts in Kentucky.
somerset106.com
Missing Person Call Leads Laurel County Police To Wanted Man
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says a call about a missing person led to the arrest of a Clay County man on unrelated charges. Deputy Greg Poynter responded to a call made by 37-year-old Kevin D. Hale of Manchester from a parking lot just off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway. After some investigation, it was determined that the report Hale made about a missing woman was false. At the same time, deputies discovered that Hale was wanted on felony theft charges out of Ohio. He was arrested and also charged with falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County District Court News
The following cases have been heard in Harlan District Court. Judge Scott Lisenbee presiding. • Billy Lucas, 41, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 13, 2023. • Adreanna Webb, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29. •...
wymt.com
Crews respond to fire at Pike County Detention Center
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are receiving reports that the Pike County Detention Center caught fire earlier Tuesday. Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer Nick Fleming said the fire department was called out around 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday to the Pike County Detention Center. A dryer had caught fire and...
harlanenterprise.net
Plane crash results in one confirmed death at Harlan airport
A small airplane was involved in a crash on Thursday at Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Harlan, resulting in at least one death. According to Kentucky State Police Public Relations Officer Shane Jacobs, KSP Post 10, Harlan, received a report of the incident Thursday morning. “At approximately 10 a.m. this morning,...
wymt.com
High speed chase leads to host of charges in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges following a chase involving police. It happened early Tuesday morning in London. Deputies were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. for a disturbance complaint at an apartment complex off KY 229. On the way there, police...
wklw.com
Updated Area Trick-or-Treat Dates and Times
Today is Monday, October 31st or better known as Halloween. Johnson Co and surrounding counties will be holding their Trick-or-Treat for kids. The following is an UPDATED list of dates and times for area Trick-or-Treat:. Floyd Co Monday, Oct 31 6 – 8 p.m. (includes Prestonsburg) Knott Co Monday,...
wymt.com
Officials confirm new water outage affecting parts of Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A little more than one month following a widespread water outage, we are told another one is underway. Officials with Harlan County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook page the outage is affecting the City of Evarts and customers of Black Mountain Utility District (BMUD).
