KTUL
Former OU star Jocelyn Alo signs three-year deal with Oklahoma City Spark
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Former University of Oklahoma softball standout Jocelyn Alo has signed a three-year agreement with the Oklahoma City Spark, the team announced Thursday. “Becoming a member of the Oklahoma City Spark is a dream come true for me. Oklahoma is all I have known the past...
KTUL
Stillwater holds off Muskogee, wins district title
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Pioneers finished the regular season with a perfect record following their 38-21 win over Muskogee. Muskogee fell to 9-1 on the season. Gage Gundy led the offensive fireworks with 214 total yards, three rushing touchdowns, and one passing touchdown. Both teams earned a...
KTUL
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Gainesville, Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two runaway teens from Oklahoma have been safely found in Florida. Stillwater police said Persia Lalehparvaran, 15, and her cousin, Tsegan Jones, 13, were located in Gainesville, Florida. Police said the teens were released back to their family. The pair had been missing since Sunday.
KTUL
Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip granted second reprieve by Gov. Kevin Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to death row inmate Richard Glossip, pushing his scheduled execution back until February 2023 so that an appeals court has more time to consider his claim of innocence. Stitt, who is locked in a tough reelection contest,...
KTUL
State could possibly owe Swadley's $2.3 million
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Fox 25 is learning more about an audit that shows the State more than one million dollars. The attorney representing Swadley's talked with Fox 25 about where this issue stands now. "What Swadley's was doing was not getting rich at the State's expense, but instead...
KTUL
Broken Arrow earns 63-48 win over Moore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow moved to 4-3 in district play with a 63-48 win over visiting Moore. The Tigers outscored Moore 28-6 in the fourth quarter to seal the win. With the victory, they earned a home-field advantage for their first-round playoff game.
KTUL
Norman Public Schools dealing with ransomware attack
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Public Schools is dealing with a ransomware attack, district officials confirmed to FOX 25 on Friday. Officials are expecting a "significant disruption" as a result. "Out of an abundance of caution, you should not use your NPS-issued devices and should not connect them to...
KTUL
'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
KTUL
Geary Police: Sightings of 'funny money' is no laughing matter
GEARY, Okla. (KOKH) — Be on the lookout. Some police departments are warning local businesses, as criminals are using fake money at the cash register. Fox 25 stopped by the Geary Police Department, which is where authorities have been dealing with this crime for the last two years. "We've...
