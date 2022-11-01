Read full article on original website
nebraskaexaminer.com
Transforming an old water park and convention center in central Omaha
OMAHA — More ventures are poised to fill in the former CoCo Key water park and convention center site northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets. A $2.8 million two-story dental office structure is now to be constructed and connected to the existing New Image Dentistry corner building. Owners say they’re bursting with business, and the addition will include a pediatric dentistry clinic.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
KETV.com
How much would the $1.5 billion Powerball winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win big. Saturday's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated, near-record $1.5 billion. There have been 39 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no winner, ballooning the jackpot to one of the largest in U.S. history.
KETV.com
Nebraska congressional candidates increase focus on Sarpy County
OMAHA, Neb. — A subtle change on Nebraska's new congressional maps has District 1 candidates making sure Sarpy County voters know who they're voting for on Nov. 8. "We love that you have a Don Bacon sign outside your house," Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said at a Get Out the Vote event with other Republicans. "Don Bacon equals Mike Flood and Mike Flood equals Don Bacon, but there are a lot of people that don't know they're in the First Congressional District."
NebraskaTV
PepperJax grows out of teen years, returns corporate flag to Omaha, where it all began
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha-founded restaurant chain that for a time moved its headquarters out of Nebraska has returned its corporate flag to the city where it started 20 years ago. PepperJax Grill, positioning itself for area growth, bought and opened a nearly 4,000-square-foot building off 144th Street and...
NebraskaTV
Dept. of Economic Development talks Economic Recovery Act during town halls
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is traveling through cities in Nebraska holding town halls to talk financial issues facing rural communities. “Today our team is traveling across Nebraska talking to communities that were hit hard by COVID. Our legislature allocated dollars to reinvest into...
WOWT
5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though 10 years older, Toryeon’s always watched out for his little brother Viktor. But Tuesday morning, it was the little guy who had his back. With 15-year-old Toryeon feeling chest congestion, he stayed home from school at Omaha Central and was able to watch his little brother while mom Victoria went to work. When the five-year-old prankster Viktor called mom at her new job to say Bobo—that’s what he calls big brother—had fallen in the shower, mom was sure he was joking, so she ignored it.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Extension: Eating on a budget
LINCOLN, Neb. — If the price of food has you pinching pennies, there are ways to help you not break the bank. Brenda Aufdenkamp with Nebraska Extension has more on how to eat on a budget.
Two arrested for Nebraska barn burglaries
A man and woman out of Columbus were arrested on burglary charges for breaking into a barn Tuesday afternoon after an investigation.
NebraskaTV
Voter turnout in Nebraska predicted to be 58% for general election
LINCOLN, Neb. — Statewide, a turnout of 58% of the state’s registered voters is projected for the general election. The Nebraska Examiner said that would match the turnout for the last nonpresidential general election in the state in 2018, but it would be higher than similar, gubernatorial general elections in 2014, 2010 and 2006, according to records of the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.
NebraskaTV
NDOT facing critical staffing challenges ahead of winter
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) faces critical staffing challenges. and as we head into winter, this could affect who’s plowing the snow off the highways. “We’re facing a critical short-staffing situation," said Justin Hubly, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees. The Bureau of Labor...
NebraskaTV
Ag Secretary Vilsack: 'Creating resources to expand market capacity'
OMAHA, Neb.—In his visit to Greater Omaha Packing, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden Administration is investing more than $20 million in Nebraska as part of its first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program. Almost $20 million of that will be granted to Greater...
iheart.com
Permanent Omaha City Prosecutor Named
Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse announces the appointment of Kevin Slimp as City Prosecutor. The Prosecutor’s office handles misdemeanor violations of Omaha code and state statutes, working about 30,000 cases a year, along with traffic violations and diversion programs. The City Prosecutor works with 12 attorneys and a support...
iheart.com
Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested
Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: November 2, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - Loss to Nebraska farmers due to drought estimated at least $2 billion this year.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
NebraskaTV
Drought could take $2 billion toll on Nebraska farmers on top of inflation
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — Drought could cost Nebraska farmers $2 billion this year and comes on top of inflation. That’s according to a new analysis by Nebraska Farm Bureau that looks at the two challenges that will go down as the top stories in Nebraska agriculture this year.
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
klkntv.com
Two endangered whooping cranes spotted in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two of the fewer than 600 whooping cranes left in the wild have been spotted in Nebraska’s Kissinger Wildlife Management Property, prompting the closure of the area. Whooping cranes migrate through the Sandhills in the fall and the spring while traveling between northern Alberta...
