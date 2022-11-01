Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident
Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
Woman taken to hospital after crashing vehicle into Grand Blanc Township home
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – Rian Meyer was shocked Thursday when she looked up and saw a vehicle driving toward her Grand Blanc Township home. The vehicle tore through a lot, ran over mailboxes and a fence in Meyer’s yard before turning and coming to rest after hitting her neighbor’s house.
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
candgnews.com
Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run on M-59
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public may have information to help identify the driver of a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 29, in Rochester Hills. Deputies believe the driver of an Audi Q7 hit 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, of Davison, as the car was entering...
One dead after pedestrian struck by train
LAPEER, MI — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Lapeer, police said. The fatal crash was first reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, by engineers on an eastbound CN freight train. The Lapeer Police Department is leading the investigation with other responding...
abc12.com
30-year-old man hit and killed by train in Lapeer
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A 30-year-old man died Wednesday after he was hit by a train near M-24 in Lapeer. The Lapeer Police Department says the victim, who was not identified, was walking eastbound on the tracks west of M-24 around 9:05 a.m. and did not move out of the way as the eastbound train approached.
fox2detroit.com
Passenger in truck charged with trying to strangle driver on M59 in Rochester Hills
FOX 2 - A Metamora man that tried to grab the steering wheel and strangle the driver from the backseat as they were traveling on M-59 in Rochester Hills, was arraigned Tuesday on a felony charge. Kyle Garrett Rasmussen, 41, was arraigned with assault with intent to do great bodily...
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Taylor (Taylor, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Goddard Road and Westlake Avenue on Monday around 1 a.m. A preliminary investigation reveals that a Taylor Police Officer was driving at posted speeds with no emergency equipment when he struck a pedestrian on the roadway.
candgnews.com
Suspect arrested, arraigned after body found in truck after crash
ROSEVILLE — A suspect has been charged with two crimes after a body was found in the bed of a pickup truck Oct. 27 following a crash in the area of Common and Hayes roads in Roseville. Judge Alyia Hakim, of the 39th District Court, arraigned Stephen Freeman, 19,...
Detroit-area police cruiser strikes, kills pedestrian
MSP says a Taylor Police Department officer was responding to a call, was not speeding, and did not have their emergency lights on.
fox2detroit.com
Grandfather killed in hit-and-run while out raking leaves in Plymouth
A Metro Detroit grandfather was fatally hit raking leaves - and the driver kept going. Warren Flagg was just taking care of his home when police and family members a say someone struck and severely injured him - then kept on driving in Plymouth Township Sunday night. He later died from his injuries.
The Oakland Press
Lengthy portion of I-75 closing in Oakland County
I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 business loop (Square Lake Road), beginning Friday night, Nov. 4. Currently, both directions of I-75 share the southbound lanes between I-696 and 13 Mile Road. After the weekend, northbound I-75 will be on its normal alignment with two lanes open in each direction, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Suspected gas leak leads to evacuation at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi after people report feeling lightheaded
Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as officials investigated a possible gas leak. Multiple people inside the mall reported feeling light headed, according to the Novi Fire Department.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bloomfield Hills bicyclist dies after being struck by Jeep in Auburn Hills
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Jeep while riding a bicycle in Auburn Hills, police said. The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. Monday (Oct. 31) on Opdyke Road near Hempstead Road. Officials said a 25-year-old Attica Township...
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
Police searching for owners of English Mastiffs accused of attacking, killing small dog in Macomb County
A couple along with their two large dogs are being sought by officials in Macomb County after they say the animals attacked and killed a Bichon over the weekend.
Police seek suspect who stole cases of beverages from Gordon Food Service in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole items from a Gordon Food Service store in Detroit. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. Police say the suspect is wanted for taking cases of beverages without paying for them. If anyone has any information on this suspect, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.
Teen charged after Roseville crash leads to discovery of woman's body in her own truck with shoelace around her throat
A 19-year-old has been charged with two felonies in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body in a pickup truck after a crash in Roseville last week.
'It’s clear as day': Man caught on camera stealing campaign sign in Taylor
The ugly side of politics is being exposed in Taylor as a thief is caught on camera stealing a campaign sign.
Centre Daily
10-year-old dies when SUV rear-ends horse-drawn Amish buggy, Michigan sheriff says
Two people were injured and another killed when an SUV collided with their horse-drawn cart and trailer in Michigan, authorities said. A 32-year-old man from Snover was driving a compact SUV along a road in Greenleaf Township just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Comments / 0