Illinois sees reduction in median household income
(The Center Square) – Illinois has seen a decrease in the median household income, and Todd Maisch, the Illinois Chamber president wonders if COVID-19 relief payments are a contributing factor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average Illinois family made about $1,100 less last year than the year...
One-time payment of up to $750 coming to families
money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) As costs keep going up in Connecticut and we are rapidly approaching the holiday season, would you like some additional cash? Of course you would. Well, in a new program from the state of Connecticut, each eligible child will receive $250 with a maximum amount of $750.
Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can't easily switch from one public school to another
(The Center Square) – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
USPS Suspends Service In Connecticut
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CT Democrats decry lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban
Gov. Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong condemned the groups challenging CT's assault weapons ban just days before the election.
Female voters could be the key to the CT election. Democrats and Republicans are taking different approaches
Democrat and Republican candidates for political office in Connecticut are putting heightened interest on issues that tend to attract women to the polls – seeing them as a key voting bloc in the 2022 election. Democrats’ appeal to female voters has largely focused on abortion rights following the U.S....
Yale doctor: Timing to get vaccines is now for Thanksgiving protection
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors say the time is now to get both COVID-19 and flu protection in time for Thanksgiving. Supplies for both the COVID-19 bilvalent booster shot and the seasonal flu shot are plentiful in Connecticut. “Definitely have members of family up to date get the bivalent booster the seasonal influenza vaccine […]
Report: Ohio’s business tax climate ranks low in the nation
(The Center Square) – Ohio has one of the worst business tax climates in the country, according to a report released by the Tax Foundation. The State Business Tax Climate Index, developed for taxpayers to gauge how a state tax systems compare, ranks corporate, individual, sales, property and unemployment insurance taxes to rank each state overall.
Vote 2022: Fired health commissioner blasts Lamont in campaign appearance with Stefanowski
Connecticut’s former public health commissioner harshly criticized Gov. Ned Lamont’s COVID response in a campaign appearance with his opponent Thursday. Renee Coleman-Mitchell was fired two months into the pandemic and has since filed a federal discrimination lawsuit.
Maryland voters to decide fate of cannabis legalization
(The Center Square) – The fate of an effort to legalize cannabis for adults over the age of 21 is in the hands of Maryland voters. With voting underway and polls opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. Tuesday, voters will decide the fate of a legislatively referred constitutional amendment with “yes” or “no” votes on Question 4.
Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
Connecticut receiving extra $21.4M for home heating aid
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in federal funds to help people make home improvements to lower their heating bills, according to an announcement Wednesday from the state’s congressional delegation. The $86.4 million is $21.4 million more than what the state typically sees from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It is […]
Eversource Customers to See 40% Price Hike for Electricity, 20% for Gas
Eversource CEO Joe Nolan said Thursday that the company’s electric customers in Connecticut could see their bills rise about 40 percent in January, and that natural gas customers could see an increase of 20 percent to account for global market prices. Nolan reportedly told WTNH earlier this week that...
Connecticut DCP News: Nothing Good Happens After 2 a.m. Anyway
From Department of Consumer Protection Division of Liquor Control. Consumer Protection Reminds the Public: Nothing Good Happens After 2 a.m. Anyway. Bars and restaurants may not stay open an “extra hour” due to Daylight Savings time change. The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Division of Liquor Control is...
Poll: 73% of Virginia small businesses want Republican-run Congress
(The Center Square) – With Election Day on Tuesday, nearly three-quarters of small business owners in Virginia hope Republicans will come out on top, according to a poll conducted by the small business network Alignable. According to the poll, 73% of small business owners hope Republicans will control both...
Documents: AG Ellison spoke at conference partially funded by companies he's investigating
(The Center Square) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison claims to be the “People’s Lawyer.” But documents say he spoke at a lavish Hawaii retreat in June 2021 partially funded by companies he’s investigating, including Meta and Google. A 2021 retreat agenda of the Attorney...
Connecticut relaunches online map system as CTroads
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently launched CTroads, the new name of CT Travel Smart, an online traffic map initially established in 2017. The agency said that the new name clearly reflects the purpose of roadway travel and is easy to remember. “CTDOT is proud to provide commuters CTroads.org,” CTDOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti said. […] The post Connecticut relaunches online map system as CTroads appeared first on Transportation Today.
Connecticut Election Results 2022
(WTNH) – Election night is just days away. Stay tuned to News 8 on Tuesday, November 8 for full election results. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET. The majority of Connecticut votes on Election Day. The state does not allow early voting. In 2020, the state was still counting votes two days after the polls closed. Key areas are Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford and Hartford, the larger cities where most of the population is. Democratic candidates for statewide and federal offices have typically dominated throughout the state.
Medicare Penalizes 25 Hospitals For Readmissions, But Fines Lower Due To COVID
Twenty-five Connecticut hospitals will lose some of their Medicare reimbursement payments starting this month as penalties for having too many readmitted patients. Still, in most cases, the fines are much lower than in previous years, new data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) show. In this year’s...
DEEP: Widespread failure of acorn crop this year means interactions with bears more likely in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bears will forage for 20 hours a day this fall as they begin readying themselves for hibernation, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection warned Friday. That warning came alongside a reminder of preventative efforts that can be made to decrease the likelihood of a bear becoming familiar with humans. […]
