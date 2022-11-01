ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on school aid formula

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News asked Nebraska’s major gubernatorial candidates about how they think we should pay for our public schools. Their views differ greatly. “Some districts receive additional funding, while others are left to fend for themselves,” Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, says in a commercial.
NEBRASKA STATE
newsnet5

Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied.
OHIO STATE
agupdate.com

Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
IOWA STATE
Daily Montanan

Judge rules two Colstrip bills passed by state lawmakers in 2021 violate the U.S. Constitution

Though legal experts and even the Montana Legislature’s own legal staff warned the Republican-dominated House and Senate that many of the bills lawmakers were drafting and passing didn’t quite meet constitutional muster, the 2021 session produced a flurry of bills, most of which were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte. In the intervening months, courts across […] The post Judge rules two Colstrip bills passed by state lawmakers in 2021 violate the U.S. Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Supreme Court suspends court order invalidating election challenger guidance

The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a Michigan Court of Claims order — celebrated by Republicans — that required revisions to the instructions for election observers that monitor polling locations and absentee ballot counting rooms. The Michigan Supreme Court's order leaves in place for the general election the same poll challenger guidelines used in the recent August primary. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and election officials raised concerns that the last-minute revisions ordered by the...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Supreme Court considers legality of race-based admission in colleges

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in potentially landmark cases that question whether colleges and universities’ race-based admissions policies can remain in place. The Supreme Court ruled in 2003 that colleges may consider race in admissions to help diversify their campuses. Now,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Denver

Coloradans anticipate landmark ruling on affirmative action

On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments on two key cases involving affirmative action.The justices will weigh whether universities can consider race in their admissions decisions. The hearing is focusing on policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.  Many observers anticipate a ruling next summer that could overturn 50 years of precedent.CBS News Colorado spoke to two Colorado women with different views on the matter before the high court.  Darlene Sampson has worked as an administrator at the K-12 and university level and specializes in working with organizations on the value of diversity, equity and inclusion....
COLORADO STATE

