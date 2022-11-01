Read full article on original website
The GOP's shadow race for Nebraska senator is already locked up — if the governor wants it
Pete Ricketts signaled in an interview that he's open to replacing Sen. Ben Sasse, though he remains insistent that discussions of a Senate appointment are "premature."
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on school aid formula
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News asked Nebraska’s major gubernatorial candidates about how they think we should pay for our public schools. Their views differ greatly. “Some districts receive additional funding, while others are left to fend for themselves,” Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, says in a commercial.
Sioux City Journal
Sen. Ben Sasse chosen as Florida president in unanimous vote of university trustees
The University of Florida’s board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to name Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse as the flagship school’s 13th president after weeks of growing criticism over his views on LGBTQ issues and a national search conducted largely in secret. Sasse, a Nebraska Republican whose name emerged...
NebraskaTV
3rd District brings contrasts: Smith touts leadership, Else says he's for working people
OVERTON, Neb. / WASHINGTON, D.C — Election night could see Nebraska's longest serving member of Congress move into a new leadership role. But against projections of a red wave a Democrat with an independent streak is hoping for a miracle. The race for Nebraska’s third district is a study...
newsnet5
Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied.
Judge orders Alabama Secretary of State to hand over data on purged voters, denied registration applications
A federal judge has ordered Alabama's top election official to hand over records related to voters who may have been purged from the state's voting rolls after the 2020 election.
U.S. Supreme Court being asked to remove last vestige of Jim Crow from state Constitution
The United States Supreme Court is being asked to find unconstitutional Mississippi’s lifetime ban on people convicted of many felonies being able to vote. “The justices normally take about 1% of the cases they are asked to hear, but I think the odds are higher here,” said Rob McDuff, one of the attorneys who filed […]
Texas family fights at Supreme Court to keep adopted Native American child due to law that favors tribes
A 1970s law to protect Native American children in adoption comes before the Supreme Court next month, as one family alleges it is racially discriminatory.
Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?
We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
agupdate.com
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The most influential anti-abortion group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The group, Kansans for Life, was a key...
Nebraska state senator returns to Ukraine to deliver Bibles, stove, food — and message of support
State Sen. Tom Brewer, a decorated military veteran, is back in Ukraine, this time delivering solar Bibles and portable cookstoves to soldiers at the front, while narrowly escaping a missile strike. Two Russian missiles hit about 300 yards on either side of a highway Monday as Brewer’s party was leaving...
Pennsylvania court orders counties not to count undated, incorrectly dated ballots
(WHTM) – The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has ordered county boards of elections to not count ballots that are undated or have incorrectly dated outer envelopes. The order also says county board of elections should segregate and preserve any ballots contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes in the November 8 election. Voters who […]
Judge rules two Colstrip bills passed by state lawmakers in 2021 violate the U.S. Constitution
Though legal experts and even the Montana Legislature’s own legal staff warned the Republican-dominated House and Senate that many of the bills lawmakers were drafting and passing didn’t quite meet constitutional muster, the 2021 session produced a flurry of bills, most of which were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte. In the intervening months, courts across […] The post Judge rules two Colstrip bills passed by state lawmakers in 2021 violate the U.S. Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban
A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court's ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County...
Michigan Supreme Court suspends court order invalidating election challenger guidance
The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a Michigan Court of Claims order — celebrated by Republicans — that required revisions to the instructions for election observers that monitor polling locations and absentee ballot counting rooms. The Michigan Supreme Court's order leaves in place for the general election the same poll challenger guidelines used in the recent August primary. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and election officials raised concerns that the last-minute revisions ordered by the...
thecentersquare.com
Supreme Court considers legality of race-based admission in colleges
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in potentially landmark cases that question whether colleges and universities’ race-based admissions policies can remain in place. The Supreme Court ruled in 2003 that colleges may consider race in admissions to help diversify their campuses. Now,...
Pennsylvania state Supreme Court rules ballots in undated envelopes won't count
Pennsylvania officials cannot count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday, a week before tabulation will begin in races for governor, the U.S. Senate and the state Legislature. The court directed county boards of elections...
Coloradans anticipate landmark ruling on affirmative action
On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments on two key cases involving affirmative action.The justices will weigh whether universities can consider race in their admissions decisions. The hearing is focusing on policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Many observers anticipate a ruling next summer that could overturn 50 years of precedent.CBS News Colorado spoke to two Colorado women with different views on the matter before the high court. Darlene Sampson has worked as an administrator at the K-12 and university level and specializes in working with organizations on the value of diversity, equity and inclusion....
WOWT
Should juries get eviction cases? Nebraska Supreme Court to hear lawsuit
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eviction hearings can be over in the blink of an eye. Legal aid attorney Caitlin Cedfeldt calls a day like Wednesday a rocket docket. Nearly 90 eviction hearings in two hours. That averages out to less than 90 seconds per hearing. Each case is decided by one man: the judge.
