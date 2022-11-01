ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

New draw game, Cash Pop, debuts this month

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the new daily draw game, Cash Pop , will debut on November 20, 2022.

Cash Pop players can win from five to 250 times their play amount. To win, a player must pick one number – called a “Pop” – from a field from one to 15. Players then choose the cost of each Pop: $1, $2, $5 or $10.

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

Each Pop is assigned a random prize value, meaning multiple Pops on one ticket can have different prize values. Additionally, two separate tickets with the same Pop can have different prize values. The prize for each Pop is printed on the ticket at the time of purchase. Cash Pop tickets cannot be cancelled.

Like Cash 3 and Cash 4, Cash Pop will have two drawings a day, 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. However, unlike the other draw-style games offered by the Mississippi Lottery, all it takes to win in Cash Pop is one single number.

A $1 Pop can win up to $250; $2 Pops ticket can win up to $500; $5 Pops can win up to $1,250, and $10 Pops can win up to $2,500.

WJTV 12

