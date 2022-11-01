Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Hamilton County seeking public input on parks
The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the future of two county parks during an open house this month hosted by the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept. The open house will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Bray Family Homestead Park, 4528 Ind. 38, Noblesville, which was acquired by the county in 2007. It is the site officials with the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept. are looking to further develop Bray Family Homestead Park, while it also recently acquired the HC Farms property at 216th Street and Hinkle Road, said Don Nicholls, resource development specialist with the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept.
Inside Indiana Business
TWG planning apartments on former bakery site east of downtown
An Indianapolis-based development firm plans to build more affordable housing on the eastern outskirts of downtown, next to another project it completed in 2019. TWG Development expects to spend $56.5 million to build Bakery Living, a six-story, 201-unit apartment project at 1331 E. Washington St., just east of The Assembly affordable housing project.
Current Publishing
A new chapter: Fort Ben Library construction on schedule for completion in 2023
Construction on the newest branch of the Indianapolis Public Library system is well underway and is expected to be finished early next summer. The Fort Ben Branch will occupy 2.4 acres at 9330 E. 56th Street in Lawrence. The new branch will service the gap between the Lawrence Branch on the northeast side and the Warren Branch on the far east side, according to Joe Backe, director of communications for Indianapolis Public Library.
shelbycountypost.com
Multi-Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee of Shelby County to host a public information session
The Multi-Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee of Shelby County will host a. public information session on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the. Shelby County Commission’s Conference Room at 25 W. Polk Street, Room. 208A, Shelbyville, Indiana, 46176. Shelby County, with the Polis Center at Indiana University-Purdue University.
shelbycountypost.com
Entrance ramp to I-70 EB reopening in Downtown Indianapolis
The Indiana Department of Transportation will reopen the Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 EB in downtown Indianapolis by Saturday morning. The ramp has been closed since late July. The Pine Street to I-65 NB connection will not be open to traffic at this time. The entrance ramp closure provided...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Westfield Welcome donates to Humane Society of Hamilton County
Westfield Welcome staff members donated $3,200 to the Humane Society of Hamilton County from its Barktoberfest event held Oct. 8 at Asa Bales Park in Westfield. Pictured, from left, is Caitlin Gorman, Kristen Mix, Jennifer Hatcher, Stephanie Gay and Irina the dog. (Photo provided by Kayla Arnold).
Current Publishing
Gathering Space: Flanner Buchanan opens 12,500-square-foot Prairie Waters Event Center
Flanner Buchanan has a long history as a funeral home providing services to loved ones dating back to 1881. But it is now looking to set itself apart with a new gathering space designed for a variety of life celebrations. In October, Flanner Buchanan unveiled its new Prairie Waters Event...
I-65 safety and efficiency project aims for spring 2025
The project spans the nearly five-mile corridor, which is north of the I-465 interchange to just north of Fletcher Avenue downtown.
readthereporter.com
Former Noblesville school board leaders endorse Forgey & Haberman
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
North Split reopening likely delayed until early 2023
An INDOT spokesperson said supply-chain issues and labor shortages place a more realistic reopening date for the North Split to be sometime in early 2023.
readthereporter.com
Courts will decide if names of people on Carmel schools SEL committee should be made public
wyrz.org
New Hendricks County Event Features Unique Shopping Experience Nov. 19
BROWNSBURG, IN (October 31, 2022) – More than 50 artists, makers, and vintage collectors will descend on Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Nov. 19, for the first annual Uptown Common: The Market shopping event, where buyers will be able to purchase unique items and kick off the gift-giving season in style.
Fox 59
British-themed restaurant and tea room coming to Fishers; popular Westfield spot reopens
INDIANAPOLIS — On the menu this week: hemp-infused desserts, British fare and the return of a popular cafe for farm-to-fork brunch and lunch. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads was back Monday to update us on the latest in Greater Indy’s food scene, including these new or coming-soon spots.
readthereporter.com
Carmel voter sick of “false allegations” made to influence local elections
Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters
CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana […]
WLFI.com
State officials propose pumping water from Lafayette to Lebanon for industrial park
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local officials are pushing back against a plan to pump water from Tippecanoe County to Lebanon. State officials want to pump water from the area of Ross Hills Park to a planned 6,000-acre industrial park in Boone County, about 35 miles away. A huge underground...
readthereporter.com
Paxson: Let me set the record straight on crime within Hamilton County
californiaexaminer.net
Delphi Killer: Indiana Town Demands Answers On ‘Blend-in’ Richard Allen
CVS employee Richard Allen, 50, was a male. In the days before JC’s Bar and Grill shut down, he used to spend his time there shooting pool. The guy seemed kind, but he wasn’t exactly the life of the party. Up until this past weekend, that was about...
Current Publishing
Therapy dogs return to IU Health North in Carmel
Pam Gasway had no intention of putting her puppy to work. Gasway’s friend would bring her dog to play with her puppy, Luciano. “She had a dog that was a service dog and a therapy dog and had a dog before that was also a therapy dog,” Gasway said. “One day she asked if I ever thought about Luciano being a therapy dog. I said, ‘I have no idea what that is.’ Once she told me about it, I thought, ‘I like the sound of that. That’s something I’d like to explore.’ So, she gave me the information for Paws & Think.”
Current Publishing
Holiday event in Westfield to feature local vendors
Shoppers can get in the holiday spirit during an upcoming event that will feature more than 100 local vendors while enjoying beer, wine, cocktails and other beverages. The Holiday Sip n Shop will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Roundtripper Sports Academy, 16708 Southpark Dr., Westfield, and is open to all ages. The event is free to attend.
