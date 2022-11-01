ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Current Publishing

Hamilton County seeking public input on parks

The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the future of two county parks during an open house this month hosted by the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept. The open house will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Bray Family Homestead Park, 4528 Ind. 38, Noblesville, which was acquired by the county in 2007. It is the site officials with the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept. are looking to further develop Bray Family Homestead Park, while it also recently acquired the HC Farms property at 216th Street and Hinkle Road, said Don Nicholls, resource development specialist with the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

TWG planning apartments on former bakery site east of downtown

An Indianapolis-based development firm plans to build more affordable housing on the eastern outskirts of downtown, next to another project it completed in 2019. TWG Development expects to spend $56.5 million to build Bakery Living, a six-story, 201-unit apartment project at 1331 E. Washington St., just east of The Assembly affordable housing project.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

A new chapter: Fort Ben Library construction on schedule for completion in 2023

Construction on the newest branch of the Indianapolis Public Library system is well underway and is expected to be finished early next summer. The Fort Ben Branch will occupy 2.4 acres at 9330 E. 56th Street in Lawrence. The new branch will service the gap between the Lawrence Branch on the northeast side and the Warren Branch on the far east side, according to Joe Backe, director of communications for Indianapolis Public Library.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Entrance ramp to I-70 EB reopening in Downtown Indianapolis

The Indiana Department of Transportation will reopen the Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 EB in downtown Indianapolis by Saturday morning. The ramp has been closed since late July. The Pine Street to I-65 NB connection will not be open to traffic at this time. The entrance ramp closure provided...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Westfield Welcome donates to Humane Society of Hamilton County

Westfield Welcome staff members donated $3,200 to the Humane Society of Hamilton County from its Barktoberfest event held Oct. 8 at Asa Bales Park in Westfield. Pictured, from left, is Caitlin Gorman, Kristen Mix, Jennifer Hatcher, Stephanie Gay and Irina the dog. (Photo provided by Kayla Arnold).
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Former Noblesville school board leaders endorse Forgey & Haberman

Former Noblesville school board leaders endorse Forgey & Haberman
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters

CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana […]
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Therapy dogs return to IU Health North in Carmel

Pam Gasway had no intention of putting her puppy to work. Gasway’s friend would bring her dog to play with her puppy, Luciano. “She had a dog that was a service dog and a therapy dog and had a dog before that was also a therapy dog,” Gasway said. “One day she asked if I ever thought about Luciano being a therapy dog. I said, ‘I have no idea what that is.’ Once she told me about it, I thought, ‘I like the sound of that. That’s something I’d like to explore.’ So, she gave me the information for Paws & Think.”
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Holiday event in Westfield to feature local vendors

Shoppers can get in the holiday spirit during an upcoming event that will feature more than 100 local vendors while enjoying beer, wine, cocktails and other beverages. The Holiday Sip n Shop will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Roundtripper Sports Academy, 16708 Southpark Dr., Westfield, and is open to all ages. The event is free to attend.
WESTFIELD, IN

