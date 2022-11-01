The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the future of two county parks during an open house this month hosted by the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept. The open house will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Bray Family Homestead Park, 4528 Ind. 38, Noblesville, which was acquired by the county in 2007. It is the site officials with the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept. are looking to further develop Bray Family Homestead Park, while it also recently acquired the HC Farms property at 216th Street and Hinkle Road, said Don Nicholls, resource development specialist with the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO