fallriverreporter.com
Criminal charges sought for Fall River woman after animals found dead in apartment
A Fall River woman is facing charges after authorities located dead animals in a home. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Friday, Fall River Police responded to a home on Canal Street in regard to dead animals being located. Elumba stated that two rabbits were found deceased within a vacated...
ABC6.com
Trial for Providence officer accused of assaulting woman continues
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A suspended Providence police officer’s trial continues Thursday. Jeann Lugo, 35, is accused of assaulting his former political opponent at an abortion rights rally in June. While off-duty, Lugo allegedly punched Jennifer Rourke in the face. His attorney claims Rourke punched him first. In...
Turnto10.com
Bench warrant issued for Providence man accused of breaking into ATM at Cranston bank
(WJAR) — A Providence man accused of breaking into an ATM at a Cranston bank and then fleeing from officers was expected to be in court on Thursday but did not show up. The Cranston Police Department confirmed that a bench warrant for his arrest was issued following to missed appearance.
Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station
The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
Boyfriend in police custody after allegedly murdering Brockton mother in ‘savage, brutal incident’
Veronica Goncalves was 48 years old, a mother of two, and a grandmother of one. Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, a Brockton mother, on Wednesday, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office tweeted Wednesday night. The DA’s Office said 56 year-old Joao Correia is in...
Brockton Stabbing Murder Suspect Dies After Telling Police He Drank Battery Acid
BROCKTON -- The man suspected of stabbing a woman to death in her driveway in Brockton on Wednesday has died after telling investigators he ingested battery acid, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Brockton police received a 911 call reporting a woman bleeding in the driveway of her...
Man arrested in ‘savage’ murder of woman in Brockton driveway dies after drinking battery acid
BROCKTON, Mass. — A man arrested in connection with the brutal stabbing death of woman in a driveway in Brockton on Wednesday has passed away in the hospital, law enforcement officials announced Thursday morning. Joao Correia, 56, died from critical injuries less than 24 hours after he was taken...
Man accused of choking Providence police officer
Police said Cole Dirico, 21, of Connecticut, started a fight at a home on Pembroke Avenue Saturday after he wasn't allowed into a party.
ABC6.com
New Bedford police arrested 4 after back-to-back drug raids
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they arrested four people after executing two separate drug raids Tuesday. Lt. Scott Carola said the first raid happened on State Street. There, 42-year-old Keith Bass was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his residence. During the search,...
Police investigating reported mail thefts in Seekonk
The thefts were reported in the north end of town, according to police.
Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM
A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
Police seek help identifying young woman who was found dead in Boston cemetery on Halloween night
BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a young woman who was found dead in a cemetery in Boston on Halloween night. Officers responding to a report of a body found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday located a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
3 teens arrested after alleged assault near Dorchester school; loaded gun recovered
The incident occurred near the Joseph Lee School on Talbot Avenue. Three Boston teenagers were arrested by Boston police Monday near a Dorchester school after police say they assaulted another juvenile — a loaded firearm was also found. Police said officers assigned to the Citywide Drug Control Unit were...
Carlos, Luis Alves-Silva held on $25K bail in Worcester warehouse shooting
Two brothers charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, were each ordered held on $25,000 cash bail Thursday in Worcester District Court. Carlos Alves-Silva, 20, and Luis Alves-Silva, 19, both of Fall...
whdh.com
Arrest made in Brockton homicide after victim found dead in Crescent Street driveway
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in Wednesday’s homicide in Brockton has been identified as 56-year-old Joao Correia, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz. Cruz said Correia is in custody and in critical condition at a hospital. The DA referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
whdh.com
Report of an unconscious person leads to homicide investigation in Brockton after a woman was found dead in a driveway
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are looking for a suspect after a woman was found beaten to death in a driveway in Brockton Wednesday. Brockton Police said a homicide investigation was launched after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Boston man charged with armed robbery in Downtown Crossing held for 90 days
A Boston man with a lengthy criminal history was arraigned this week on charges that he tried to steal purses at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing in September and threatened store employees with a knife when he was confronted, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Little Macklin, 51,...
Here’s how police found a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal Shrewsbury hit-and-run
A discarded part led police to the 2011 Dodge Journey involved in the crash. A broken part led police to the suspected vehicle — and its driver — allegedly involved in an Oct. 29 fatal hit-and-run in Shrewsbury, according to court documents. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, was arraigned...
Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown
BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.
fallriverreporter.com
Three allegedly assaulted in Fall River, including 84-year-old Charlie Chase, when holding pro-police signs
Three people who were supporting police were allegedly assaulted this past weekend in Fall River, including an 84-year-old veteran who has been assaulted on multiple occasions. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Saturday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Fall River Police Officers responded to the front lot of the Fall River...
