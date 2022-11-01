ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Trial for Providence officer accused of assaulting woman continues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A suspended Providence police officer’s trial continues Thursday. Jeann Lugo, 35, is accused of assaulting his former political opponent at an abortion rights rally in June. While off-duty, Lugo allegedly punched Jennifer Rourke in the face. His attorney claims Rourke punched him first. In...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station

The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
BOSTON, MA
New Bedford police arrested 4 after back-to-back drug raids

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they arrested four people after executing two separate drug raids Tuesday. Lt. Scott Carola said the first raid happened on State Street. There, 42-year-old Keith Bass was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his residence. During the search,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM

A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
BOSTON, MA
Police seek help identifying young woman who was found dead in Boston cemetery on Halloween night

BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a young woman who was found dead in a cemetery in Boston on Halloween night. Officers responding to a report of a body found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday located a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Fairhaven, MA
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts.

