Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

BPD: Reports of child deaths due to fentanyl-laced candy not true

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to authorities, a social media post that reported three North Buffalo children died via cardiac arrest due to ingesting fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween night is false. “According to Buffalo police & fire – that is not accurate,” a city spokesperson told News 4. “There are no reports of that at […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo woman charged in fatal shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has been indicted for allegedly shooting another woman on Berkshire Avenue this past summer. Jasmine M. Craig, 30, was arraigned in Erie County Court on one count of murder in the second degree. Investigators say Craig allegedly shot the victim, Lameshea Sanders, 30,...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen among two arrested in Buffalo search warrant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested during a search warrant on Tuesday, according to police. The warrant was conducted on the first block of Burgard Avenue. During the search, police say they found multiple loaded handguns, a shotgun, over $4,400 in cash and over 20 grams of crack cocaine. The […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man charged after fatal August crash, DWI

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driver responsible for a fatal August crash has been charged, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman and Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Wednesday. An unsealed indictment charged Eric Gardner of Niagara Falls with aggravated vehicular homicide, first and second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo man in critical condition after being shot on Halloween

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting on Monday night. Investigators said a Buffalo man, 22, was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of East Ferry Street just before 9 p.m. The victim was taken to ECMC where police said he was in critical condition...
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Michael Myers sentenced for multiple child welfare connections

Hamburg, NY- Michael Meyers has been sentenced to three years of sex offender probation after physically mentally and morally and during the welfare of a child according to court documents released today by the Erie County District Attorney’s office. Meyers, 60, of Hamburg, New York was sentenced by Supreme Court Justice William Boller on Tuesday. According to court records, Meyers committed the acts against two children between 2015 and 2019 when they were 11 and 13 years old, respectively. Meyers’ crimes were committed in the towns of Boston and Hamburg. He pleaded guilty on August 9th to two counts of
HAMBURG, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Charged Lodged Following Jamestown Robbery

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Criminal charges have been lodged in connection with a robbery in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police report the break-in happened back on Sunday at an address downtown. Following an investigation into the incident, 24-year-old Angel Rosas was charged with burglary and criminal...
JAMESTOWN, NY

