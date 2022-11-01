Read full article on original website
BPD: Reports of child deaths due to fentanyl-laced candy not true
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to authorities, a social media post that reported three North Buffalo children died via cardiac arrest due to ingesting fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween night is false. “According to Buffalo police & fire – that is not accurate,” a city spokesperson told News 4. “There are no reports of that at […]
Buffalo woman charged in fatal shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has been indicted for allegedly shooting another woman on Berkshire Avenue this past summer. Jasmine M. Craig, 30, was arraigned in Erie County Court on one count of murder in the second degree. Investigators say Craig allegedly shot the victim, Lameshea Sanders, 30,...
Teen among two arrested in Buffalo search warrant
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested during a search warrant on Tuesday, according to police. The warrant was conducted on the first block of Burgard Avenue. During the search, police say they found multiple loaded handguns, a shotgun, over $4,400 in cash and over 20 grams of crack cocaine. The […]
Man taken to ECMC after Northland Ave. shooting
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Chautauqua County K-9 finds missing children lost in woods
RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office K-9 Unit was dispatched to a wooded area after a report that two girls — a 7-year-old and a 16-year-old — were lost in the woods and unable to find their way out. Deputies responded to the woods shortly after 6 p.m., near the area of […]
Niagara Falls man charged after fatal August crash, DWI
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driver responsible for a fatal August crash has been charged, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman and Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Wednesday. An unsealed indictment charged Eric Gardner of Niagara Falls with aggravated vehicular homicide, first and second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined […]
'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
Buffalo man in critical condition after being shot on Halloween
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting on Monday night. Investigators said a Buffalo man, 22, was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of East Ferry Street just before 9 p.m. The victim was taken to ECMC where police said he was in critical condition...
Michael Myers sentenced for multiple child welfare connections
Hamburg, NY- Michael Meyers has been sentenced to three years of sex offender probation after physically mentally and morally and during the welfare of a child according to court documents released today by the Erie County District Attorney’s office. Meyers, 60, of Hamburg, New York was sentenced by Supreme Court Justice William Boller on Tuesday. According to court records, Meyers committed the acts against two children between 2015 and 2019 when they were 11 and 13 years old, respectively. Meyers’ crimes were committed in the towns of Boston and Hamburg. He pleaded guilty on August 9th to two counts of
Buffalo man in critical condition following shooting on East Ferry Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in critical condition following a shooting on East Ferry Street Monday night. Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the 1300 block of East Ferry Street around 9 p.m. Detectives say that a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times....
Terroristic charges dropped against man who called local restaurants after Tops mass shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Joseph Chowaniec, 52, had been indicted on a charges of making a terroristic threat by phone to Bocce Club Pizza and Southern Tier Brewing. The charges have been dropped. According to court documents, obtained by Channel 2, Chowaniec was trying to get free food from the...
Police In Buffalo Are Offering Rewards To Solve These 8 Murders
Police in Buffalo need your help solving these murders and getting justice for the eight victims below. Their families and loved ones deserve closure. If you know something, it's not too late to come forward and talk to investigators. If you have any information that can lead to the arrest...
Charged Lodged Following Jamestown Robbery
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Criminal charges have been lodged in connection with a robbery in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police report the break-in happened back on Sunday at an address downtown. Following an investigation into the incident, 24-year-old Angel Rosas was charged with burglary and criminal...
Buffalo police investigating overnight shooting, 1 in critical condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left two injured. Police say that around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Masten Avenue. Detectives found that two men had been shot at a part. A 20-year-old is listed in stable condition...
14 indicted in cocaine, fentanyl ring
The attorney general’s office announces the indictments of 14 people in connection with an cocaine and fentanyl trafficking ring in Erie and Niagara Counties.
Two teenagers shot in Buffalo Saturday night
The two 16-year-olds were shot outside a house and taken to ECMC, where police say they are both stable.
