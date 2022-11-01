Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Carthage Boys Basketball
Nathan Morris has been on the sidelines at Carthage for a full decade and his first three as head coach have been fruitful, with the Tigers coming off an 18-win season; the program’s highest total since 2012. “We’ve been getting better each year, despite going from 13 wins to...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Carl Junction Girls Basketball
The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs found a way to overcome an injury to a key player and win their seventh straight district championship last season. “Last year was difficult for us with the loss of Jessa Hylton during volleyball,” said Brad Shorter, who enters his 12th season as the Lady Bulldogs’ head coach. “The spirit of the team was shattered when they learned of her injury. We were able to focus on the improvement we wanted to see for the group to be successful. We finished strong by winning our seventh-consecutive district title.”
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: El Dorado Springs Girls Basketball
2022 was a magical run for El Dorado Springs basketball. The 29-3 Bulldogs defeated South Shelby in March to capture the Class 3 state championship. For longtime head coach Beau Swopes, the 2022 Class 3 Coach of the Year, the victory marked the program’s second state title in the past decade.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Willard Girls Basketball
2022 proved to be a bit of a rebuild for a young and relatively inexperienced Willard basketball squad. While the team finished with a losing record at 13-16, the Tigers made it all the way to the Class 5 District 6 final before falling to Carl Junction. Graduates Brielle Adamson,...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: serious crash, Special Olympics
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — Authorities say 43-year-old David McKay of Waynesville, Missouri sexually abused four children while serving as the youth ministry director at Fort Leonard Wood. Mckay pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and four counts of sexually abusing a minor. He is sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole.
KYTV
Man from Buffalo, Mo. killed in a crash Wednesday night
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo was killed in a crash in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Lindsay’s pickup ran off Highway DD ten miles north of Buffalo just before 6:00. The truck flipped and went into a ditch. The patrol says...
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in time
Sign of Boots Court Motel - Carthage, Missouri (cropped).Adam Jones from Kelowna, BC, Canada, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, a historic motor hotel on U.S. Route 66 called Boots Court opened in Carthage, Missouri.
Pam Hupp murder trial transferred to Greene County, Missouri
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Pamela Hupp's murder trial has been transferred to Greene County, Missouri. Hupp, 64, could face the death penalty in connection with the infamous 2011 stabbing death of Betsy Faria. The change of venue was authorized in the Circuit Court of Lincoln County on Oct. 28.
kmmo.com
THREE WARRENSBURG RESIDENTS INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man and woman were seriously injured and a juvenile was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday, October 30, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old juvenile recklessly accelerated out of a roundabout and struck a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Bonnie Wyatt head on.
Controversial Cedar County prosecutor has unexpected competition on November ballot
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – The race for prosecuting attorney in one Missouri region is catching interest beyond the borders of Cedar County. The incumbent prosecutor of eight years, Ty Gaither, has come under fire for how he handled Agape Boarding School abusers. Now he’s up for re-election, and an unexpected write-in opponent is taking his […]
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: mobile home fire, hit and run
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Click here to read more about this story, or click here to read a previous article.
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
Webb City Police close roads surrounding police station, bomb squad summoned
Scott Hettinger of Charlie—22 Outdoors said they were moving their offices into the Clubhouse, 115 N Madison, and found the item in a closet. Someone mentioned the old rusty item looked like a bomb. Hettinger brought it to the police station. The Springfield Fire Dept Bomb Squad determined not active, November 2, 2022. WEBB CITY, Mo. – About 11:27 a.m....
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Carthage CVB executive director charged with embezzlement
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The former executive director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau is charged with stealing from the organization. The Jasper County Prosecutor filed a Class A Felony charge against Callie Myers, 42, of Carthage, after a year long investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol took over the investigation in August 2021, after city leaders investigated and suspended Myers from her position as executive director.
Man turns himself in after Pittsburg hit-and-run injures woman
A Cherokee, Kansas resident turns himself in to Pittsburg police following Friday's hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
