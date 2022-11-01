The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs found a way to overcome an injury to a key player and win their seventh straight district championship last season. “Last year was difficult for us with the loss of Jessa Hylton during volleyball,” said Brad Shorter, who enters his 12th season as the Lady Bulldogs’ head coach. “The spirit of the team was shattered when they learned of her injury. We were able to focus on the improvement we wanted to see for the group to be successful. We finished strong by winning our seventh-consecutive district title.”

CARL JUNCTION, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO