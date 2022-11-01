Read full article on original website
WDBJ 7 will air a local classic television episode on Thanksgiving DayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Illuminights begins November 19 and continues through December 30Cheryl E Preston
TSA finds the 8th loaded gun in one year at Roanoke - Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Apple TV + offers Peanuts holiday classic free to non-subscribersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Culture Calendar reveals upcoming arts events for this weekendCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Brett Young concert rescheduled to April
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brett Young concert originally scheduled for September in Roanoke has been moved to April, according to Downtown Roanoke, Inc. The concert will be at Elmwood Park April 26, 2023. The organization says customers who want a refund will have until December 1 to request one....
WDBJ7.com
Huddle Up Moms brings AFTERSHOCK film to Grandin
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Huddle Up Moms is bringing the film AFTERSHOCK to the Grandin Theatre November 10. There will be a showing of the film and then a panel of women from the community with stories to share. The filmmaker has granted permission to show the film in dedication...
WDBJ7.com
Eden and Bostwick team for “Love Letters” at Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A live production of the classic Broadway play “Love Letters” is scheduled for the Berglund Center February 2, 2023. The version coming to Roanoke stars Barbara Eden, known primarily for the ‘60s sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie,” and Barry Bostwick, among other things known as a star of the movie “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Jamboree is Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge is hosting the first ever Blue Ridge Jamboree this weekend. The Doc Watson at 100 Tribute Concert features “Doc’s Legacy” by author and music scholar Dr. Ted Olson and music by T. Michael Coleman, Jack Lawrence, Wayne Henderson, and Jack Hinshelwood.
NRVNews
11/12: Free Concert at NRCC
The music of Java Brothers and New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. The Java Brothers bluegrass band members met during...
WDBJ7.com
Illuminights tickets go on sale
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights tickets are now on sale. The event will span 33 nights from November 19 through December 30. Visitors will experience 50,000 more lights, new displays, trail enhancements, photo ops and family activities. Tickets can be ordered online at roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights, or by calling 540-387-6078 ext....
WSLS
Corned Beef & Co: Cursed or coincidence? The stories surrounding its ‘haunted’ painting
ROANOKE, Va. – Corned Beef & Co. is one of the most popular spots in Downtown Roanoke, but some might not know about the spooky things that happen after dark. It’s family-friendly by day, and a bustling bar by night, but when the party stops, the “paranormal experiences” are just getting started.
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Local couple features eats n’ treats at “The Place” in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Robin and Eddie Upchurch call each other ‘Eats’ and ‘Treats’ - the dynamic duo behind “The Place” in Christiansburg. It all started out of their concern for children during the pandemic. The couple wanted to give kids a reason to smile.
Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in Danville
Nana Karen's Noodle House will be opening for business Monday, October 31st. Hours will be Monday - Friday from 11 am - 6 pm. 3. Order Online for PICK-UP and DELIVERY directly at NanaKarens.com -> Noodle House.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Kyler and Arrietty are ready for their forever homes
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Every Tuesday, WFXR News highlights adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Libby Carden and Anita Finkle with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) stopped by “Good Day Virginia” with two dogs waiting to find forever homes, Kyler and Arrietty.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley animal shelters still full after adoption events
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Even after multiple adoption events over the last few weeks, animal shelters across the Roanoke Valley are still full. Angels of Assisi is having to turn away animal surrenderings because there is not enough space in the shelter. More families have been giving up their pets...
WSLS
Melrose library to host free screening of film on Fannie Lou Hamer in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The GWFC Star Women’s Club is teaming up with the Melrose Branch Library and the NAACP Roanoke Branch to host a free movie and discussion on Tuesday night. The group will be hosting a free screening of the short film “Fannie Lou Hamer’s America - Beyond the Lens” on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Melrose Branch Library at 5:30 p.m.
WSLS
Happy November! Early morning fog gives way to less clouds, more warmth
ROANOKE, Va. – Welcome to November!. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the area until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning begins with fog, due to calm winds and moisture from recent rainfall. As the morning progresses and the air begins to mix a little bit more, the fog will dissipate.
WSLS
Glenvar’s Ford reels in Week 10 honors
RADFORD, Va. – The Highlanders traveled to undefeated Radford knowing it would take something special to topple the high-powered Bobcats. Glenvar responded with a back-and-forth, never-say-die effort led in part by senior receiver Gabe Ford. Gabe was clearly ‘built Ford tough’ hauling in 8 catches for 144 yards and...
WSLS
Meet November’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Hope Tree Family Services
With the start of a new month, it’s time for a new recipient of our 3 Degree Guarantee!. Throughout this month, every time Your Local Weather Authority reports a temperature forecast accurately, Hope Tree Family Services in Salem will receive a donation. The charitable organization’s mission is to build...
nomadlawyer.org
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
WSLS
BJ’s Wholesale Club announces free turkey promo for members
ROANOKE, Va. – BJ’s members have a shot at getting a free turkey for the Thanksgiving holiday. Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10, when BJ’s members spend $150 or more in one transaction either online or in-person, the company said. After the purchase, members will get a...
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
Wytheville, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Pulaski County High School basketball team will have a game with George Wythe High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00.
WSLS
Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. – If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Salem recently, it may just be your lucky day!. The Virginia Lottery says that a $1 million ticket from Tuesday’s night Mega Millions drawing was purchased at the Salem Mini Market on 2319 West Main Street. The...
