Brett Young concert rescheduled to April

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brett Young concert originally scheduled for September in Roanoke has been moved to April, according to Downtown Roanoke, Inc. The concert will be at Elmwood Park April 26, 2023. The organization says customers who want a refund will have until December 1 to request one....
Huddle Up Moms brings AFTERSHOCK film to Grandin

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Huddle Up Moms is bringing the film AFTERSHOCK to the Grandin Theatre November 10. There will be a showing of the film and then a panel of women from the community with stories to share. The filmmaker has granted permission to show the film in dedication...
Eden and Bostwick team for “Love Letters” at Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A live production of the classic Broadway play “Love Letters” is scheduled for the Berglund Center February 2, 2023. The version coming to Roanoke stars Barbara Eden, known primarily for the ‘60s sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie,” and Barry Bostwick, among other things known as a star of the movie “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Blue Ridge Jamboree is Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge is hosting the first ever Blue Ridge Jamboree this weekend. The Doc Watson at 100 Tribute Concert features “Doc’s Legacy” by author and music scholar Dr. Ted Olson and music by T. Michael Coleman, Jack Lawrence, Wayne Henderson, and Jack Hinshelwood.
11/12: Free Concert at NRCC

The music of Java Brothers and New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. The Java Brothers bluegrass band members met during...
Illuminights tickets go on sale

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights tickets are now on sale. The event will span 33 nights from November 19 through December 30. Visitors will experience 50,000 more lights, new displays, trail enhancements, photo ops and family activities. Tickets can be ordered online at roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights, or by calling 540-387-6078 ext....
Furry Friends: Kyler and Arrietty are ready for their forever homes

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Every Tuesday, WFXR News highlights adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Libby Carden and Anita Finkle with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) stopped by “Good Day Virginia” with two dogs waiting to find forever homes, Kyler and Arrietty.
Roanoke Valley animal shelters still full after adoption events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Even after multiple adoption events over the last few weeks, animal shelters across the Roanoke Valley are still full. Angels of Assisi is having to turn away animal surrenderings because there is not enough space in the shelter. More families have been giving up their pets...
Melrose library to host free screening of film on Fannie Lou Hamer in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The GWFC Star Women’s Club is teaming up with the Melrose Branch Library and the NAACP Roanoke Branch to host a free movie and discussion on Tuesday night. The group will be hosting a free screening of the short film “Fannie Lou Hamer’s America - Beyond the Lens” on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Melrose Branch Library at 5:30 p.m.
Glenvar’s Ford reels in Week 10 honors

RADFORD, Va. – The Highlanders traveled to undefeated Radford knowing it would take something special to topple the high-powered Bobcats. Glenvar responded with a back-and-forth, never-say-die effort led in part by senior receiver Gabe Ford. Gabe was clearly ‘built Ford tough’ hauling in 8 catches for 144 yards and...
Meet November’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Hope Tree Family Services

With the start of a new month, it’s time for a new recipient of our 3 Degree Guarantee!. Throughout this month, every time Your Local Weather Authority reports a temperature forecast accurately, Hope Tree Family Services in Salem will receive a donation. The charitable organization’s mission is to build...
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
BJ’s Wholesale Club announces free turkey promo for members

ROANOKE, Va. – BJ’s members have a shot at getting a free turkey for the Thanksgiving holiday. Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10, when BJ’s members spend $150 or more in one transaction either online or in-person, the company said. After the purchase, members will get a...
Wytheville, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Pulaski County High School basketball team will have a game with George Wythe High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00.
