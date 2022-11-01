Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Good Samaritan Village resident left homeless
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Four years ago, Debra Begin moved into Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. She tried for seven years to get admittance and the dream she shared with her late husband finally came true. What You Need To Know. 66-year-old Debra Begin and her husband's Good Samaritan Village...
Osceola County inspectors declare 69 additional Good Samaritan buildings uninhabitable
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A series of inspections has led to dozens of buildings on the Good Samaritan property being declared unsuitable for people to live in, in addition to the apartment units property managers had already decided to knock down, according to a chart released to nonprofit organizations Monday afternoon.
WESH
Why storm waste cleanup in Volusia County is slow going
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian debris removal is ongoing around Volusia County. Realistically though, in some areas, it could run for many more weeks because of the sheer volume. Crews are spread out citywide seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Daytona Beach, contractors...
fox35orlando.com
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
aroundosceola.com
Farm Share food distribution Saturday in Holopaw, here's the details
Farm Share, a leading Florida non-profits when it comes to free food distribution — and the state’s largest food bank — is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this weekend in the eastern end of Osceola County. The event will be Saturday at the Holopaw Community Center (8801...
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
fox35orlando.com
Residents in Oviedo's Lake Hayes area oppose new development
OVIEDO, Fla. - More than a dozen residents came to Seminole County's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Wednesday night to voice their disapproval of a possible new development of 91 homes in an Oviedo neighborhood. DLC Paddock Way wants to rezone 35 acres at the end of Lake Hayes...
aroundosceola.com
Extension of sales tax surcharge on county ballot
A sales tax referendum appears on Osceola County voters’ ballots in this election, to extend a 1% sales tax surtax that has been collected since voters in the 1990s approved it. If a majority of the county votes ‘No’ on the referendum in the Nov. 8 election, the surtax...
click orlando
Flood victims in Geneva finally begin recovery as water from Hurricane Ian recedes
GENEVA, Fla. – A frustrating wait is finally over for people living along the St. John’s River in Seminole County. In Geneva, the slowly-draining St. John’s River has receded enough that homeowners can now see the scope of what it will take to recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian filled their homes with water more than a month ago.
click orlando
Seminole County Supervisor of Elections investigating verbal attacks at early voting sites
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Some Central Florida supervisors of elections have said they’ve had verbal altercations at early voting sites. Chris Anderson, the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections said his office is investigating about five incidents that happened at two of their early voting sites. As a former...
wmfe.org
Osceola County residents can apply for D-SNAP benefits in person starting this week
Osceola County residents affected by Hurricane Ian can complete their application for D-SNAP benefits in-person starting Thursday at Heritage Park. Anyone interested in visiting the site must have already pre-registered for the program, but should not have completed a phone interview. Instead, they can complete that final step of the...
click orlando
Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
click orlando
On-site D-SNAP locations coming to Oviedo Mall, Volusia Ocean Center this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Children and Families announced in-person Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) locations will open for the weekend at Oviedo Mall and the Volusia Ocean Center. The Oviedo Mall site will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Friday, Nov. 4,...
mynews13.com
Pro-Bono Lawyers Help Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village Evacuees
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Many people who evacuated Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village because of flooding from Ian have questions about their futures. Legal Services of North Florida brought their Legal Aid RV to help those residents of the senior living community. What You Need To Know. A traveling legal...
mynews13.com
Orlo Vista flooding victim: 'I can't put my family through this again'
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County saw almost 14 inches of rain in 24 hours during Hurricane Ian, according to county officials, which led to historic flooding in some areas. Heavy rain from Hurricane Ian caused Orlo Vista retention ponds to overflow and flood homes. Crews pumped approximately 14 million...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how many voters are showing up in Central Florida
Midterm elections are set to take place on Nov. 8, though thousands of Florida residents have been coming out to vote early or mail in their ballots. Here’s how many have gotten out the vote in Central Florida as of Nov. 2. BREVARD COUNTY. In Brevard County, the total...
Polk County Toys for Tots anticipates increased need this holiday season due to inflation
As costs remain inflated in nearly every corner of a consumer’s life, a non-profit organization that helps deliver gifts to children for the holidays is expecting to see an increased need.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
ormondbeachobserver.com
DEP issues emergency order to facilitate seawall repairs in Volusia County
On Friday, Oct. 28, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a Volusia-specific emergency final order on coastal armoring that waived three obstacles being faced by private property owners seeking to repair seawalls after Hurricane Ian. According to Paolo Soria, senior assistant county attorney, who spoke before the Volusia County...
