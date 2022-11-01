ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
mynews13.com

Good Samaritan Village resident left homeless

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Four years ago, Debra Begin moved into Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. She tried for seven years to get admittance and the dream she shared with her late husband finally came true. What You Need To Know. 66-year-old Debra Begin and her husband's Good Samaritan Village...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Why storm waste cleanup in Volusia County is slow going

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian debris removal is ongoing around Volusia County. Realistically though, in some areas, it could run for many more weeks because of the sheer volume. Crews are spread out citywide seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Daytona Beach, contractors...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Residents in Oviedo's Lake Hayes area oppose new development

OVIEDO, Fla. - More than a dozen residents came to Seminole County's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Wednesday night to voice their disapproval of a possible new development of 91 homes in an Oviedo neighborhood. DLC Paddock Way wants to rezone 35 acres at the end of Lake Hayes...
OVIEDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Extension of sales tax surcharge on county ballot

A sales tax referendum appears on Osceola County voters’ ballots in this election, to extend a 1% sales tax surtax that has been collected since voters in the 1990s approved it. If a majority of the county votes ‘No’ on the referendum in the Nov. 8 election, the surtax...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flood victims in Geneva finally begin recovery as water from Hurricane Ian recedes

GENEVA, Fla. – A frustrating wait is finally over for people living along the St. John’s River in Seminole County. In Geneva, the slowly-draining St. John’s River has receded enough that homeowners can now see the scope of what it will take to recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian filled their homes with water more than a month ago.
GENEVA, FL
click orlando

Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Pro-Bono Lawyers Help Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village Evacuees

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Many people who evacuated Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village because of flooding from Ian have questions about their futures. Legal Services of North Florida brought their Legal Aid RV to help those residents of the senior living community. What You Need To Know. A traveling legal...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
LAKE MARY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

DEP issues emergency order to facilitate seawall repairs in Volusia County

On Friday, Oct. 28, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a Volusia-specific emergency final order on coastal armoring that waived three obstacles being faced by private property owners seeking to repair seawalls after Hurricane Ian. According to Paolo Soria, senior assistant county attorney, who spoke before the Volusia County...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy