Read full article on original website
Related
big945.com
Veterans Day events scheduled across the Outer Banks
The Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The event will include a program and visual presentation highlighting our local servicemen and servicewomen. Entertainment will be provided by The Riff Tides!. If you are a...
big945.com
Once-per-week residential trash collection to begin November 7 in Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ annual once-per-week residential trash collection will begin Monday, November 7, 2022. The twice-per-week collection schedule will resume Monday, April 3, 2023. Please remember to recycle and take advantage of the Town’s Recycle Center at 701 Bermuda Bay Boulevard. Anyone can recycle at this...
big945.com
Coastal flooding, overwash possible along Outer Banks Nov. 8-9
Multiple days of strong northeast-to-east winds combined with large waves may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash/erosion next Tuesday, November 8, through Wednesday, November 9, according to a recent update released by the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible from Ocracoke to the...
big945.com
Atlantic Dentistry will offer free dental care to all veterans on November 11
Atlantic Dentistry has announced that they will be providing free dental care for all veterans without dental insurance on Friday, November 11. Dental exams, x-rays, dental cleanings, fillings, and extractions will all be offered. To schedule your appointment today, please call Atlantic Dentistry at (252) 261-7700. Atlantic Dentistry is located...
big945.com
OBX Coast Guard Auxiliary raises over $13,000 for Coast Guard Mutual Assistance
Outer Banks Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-07 recently capped off its successful Guardian Open Golf Tournament by presenting a $13,200 donation check to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA). CGMA is the official non-profit relief society of the Coast Guard, working closely with local Coast Guard commands to promote the financial...
big945.com
Currituck honored for outstanding financial reporting
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded its highest honor, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, to Currituck County for the county’s comprehensive financial report for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. This is the 16th year since 2005 that Currituck County has received this award.
Comments / 0