The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded its highest honor, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, to Currituck County for the county’s comprehensive financial report for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. This is the 16th year since 2005 that Currituck County has received this award.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO