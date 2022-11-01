Read full article on original website
Two juveniles arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a handgun
Bloomington, Minn – Two 15-year-old males are in custody after getting caught fleeing the scene of a stolen vehicle with a loaded handgun.According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle located in the area of 101st Street and Colfax Avenue Thursday when they saw two teen males flee from the scene on foot.Officers were able to locate and arrest the pair. One was in posession of a loaded, stolen handgun.A second loaded handgun was located near the scene in a trash can. Police believe it was ditched by the other teen.Both 15-year-olds were transported to Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. One of the boys had an active Ramsey County warrant for possession of a weapon on school property.Following the arrest, a Bloomington Police Department SWAT Team served a search warrant on the 103rd block of Devonshire Road in connection to the investigation. No additional arrests have been made.This is an ongoing investigation.
Vandal who allegedly stole sculpture in Mankato turns himself in
MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities say they the man who allegedly vandalized a $15,000 sculpture in Mankato has turned himself in.The sculpture, "Endeavor," sits outside the U.S. Bank on Hickory Street. City officials alleged a man removed most of the sculpture around 12:25 a.m. Saturday. On Tuesday morning, authorities said sculpture had been recovered.The sculpture is part of CityArt's walking tour. Charges against the man are pending.
Shakopee man charged with murder in 2020 overdose death
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 35-year-old Shakopee resident with murder in connection with a man's fatal overdose in rural Scott County in 2020. Jordan R. Ellingson is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of third-degree murder by selling, giving or distributing a controlled substance. According to the...
Faribault Police K9 Nose Points to Fentanyl/Cash Seizure
The Faribault Police Department reports Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at approximately 3:15 a.m. a officer initiated a traffic stop in the 300 block of 7th Street NW. The stop was executed after the officer observed the known subject, Jose Guadalupe Rios, 39, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for marijuana, meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Comfrey, MN, man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective or unauthorized muffler system, operating a nonregistered vehicle and no valid driver’s license.
Appeal to find man who damaged, stole sculpture in Mankato
Police in Mankato are looking for a suspect that's allegedly responsible for damaging and removing a sculpture from the downtown area, causing $15,000-worth of damage. The sculpture, "Endeavor," had all but the foot portion taken from its place on Hickory Street Saturday at about 12:24 a.m. According to the city,...
Southern Minnesota News
Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested
A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
What's the latest on the search for missing Bryce Borca?
A 23-year-old Eagan man's last phone call to friends before he went missing revealed he was alone in a wooded area, walking in the opposite direction of his apartment, before his phone died. An Eagan Police detective filed a search warrant in Dakota County to aid in the search for...
Charges filed in Apple Valley kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert
Prosecutors in Dakota County filed criminal charges Wednesday against a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his two-year-old son in Apple Valley over the weekend. Shannon D. Ingram II, 30, of Maple Grove, is charged in Dakota County District Court with one felony count of kidnapping and one misdemeanor count of violating an order for protection.
Southern Minnesota News
Man responsible for fatal Highway 14 crash sentenced to prison
The man responsible for a fatal crash on Highway 14 in 2020 has been sentenced to prison. Steven Paul Hess, 38, was sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison Monday by Nicollet County District Court Judge Todd Westphal. In September, a jury convicted Hess of criminal vehicular homicide while operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. He’ll get credit for 102 days already served in jail.
Southern Minnesota News
Convicted drug dealer facing new sale charges
A convicted drug dealer is facing new charges after he crashed into a light pole in St. Peter last year. Joshua David Vezina, 35, of Bloomington, was charged in Nicollet County Court Tuesday with felony 1st and 2nd-degree drug sales. He’s also charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor DWI.
Man killed in pickup truck rollover crash in southern Minnesota
A 46-year-old driver was killed when he rolled his pickup truck in southern Minnesota Friday night. The crash was reported at around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 22 in Minnesota Lake Township, about 30 miles northwest of Albert Lea. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jason Neubauer, of Wells, Minnesota, was...
No injuries after fire destroys garage attached to home
LONSDALE, Minn. -- Everyone is safe after a garage went up in flames Thursday evening in a southern Minnesota town.Firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 9th Avenue Northeast.The Lonsdale Fire Department says they successfully rescued pets from inside the home and no one was injured.The home attached to the garage was mostly spared from the fire, with only smoke damage. The garage was ruled a total loss, LFD says.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Southern Minnesota News
Driver injured in Highway 14 crash
A car collided with a tractor Thursday afternoon in Waseca County, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Alton Township, near Janesville, just before 4 p.m. The state patrol says Leah Rae Tidemann, 33, of Faribault, was westbound on the highway...
ktoe.com
Reminder ROAD CLOSED-Brown County Road 13 from County Road 29 to Beussmann Bridge at the Minnesota River
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Highway Department want to remind motorists that Brown County Road 13 from County Road 29 to the Beussmann Bridge at the Minnesota River is CLOSED TO THRU TRAFFIC due to road construction. Related Posts.
kduz.com
Three Injured in McLeod Co Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash happened just before 4pm on Highway 15 at Division Street, west of Brownton. The Patrol says 18-year-old Alexandra Kretsch of Gibbon was traveling southbound on Highway 15 and rear-ended a vehicle...
KIMT
Not guilty pleas from women connected to Freeborn County homicide investigation
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two women arrested in connection with a Freeborn County homicide are set to stand trial. Ashley Marie Estrada, 34 of Albert Lea, and Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 25 of Albert Lea, are both charged with second-degree burglary. Freeborn County law enforcement says it searched a home...
ktoe.com
Blue Earth County to Participate in “Operation Green Light” in Support of Local Veterans
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Blue Earth County is announcing that the Historic Courthouse, 204 S 5th Street, Mankato, will display green lighting November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light. Operation Green Light is a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
Police say Glencoe teen missing since September was found by Minneapolis police
GLENCOE, Minn. -- Police say a missing teenager who went missing from the Glencoe area in September has been found.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen Sept. 17 at her Glencoe residence. On Thursday, the BCA said she was found by the Minneapolis Police Department and is safe.
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
