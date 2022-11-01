Bloomington, Minn – Two 15-year-old males are in custody after getting caught fleeing the scene of a stolen vehicle with a loaded handgun.According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle located in the area of 101st Street and Colfax Avenue Thursday when they saw two teen males flee from the scene on foot.Officers were able to locate and arrest the pair. One was in posession of a loaded, stolen handgun.A second loaded handgun was located near the scene in a trash can. Police believe it was ditched by the other teen.Both 15-year-olds were transported to Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. One of the boys had an active Ramsey County warrant for possession of a weapon on school property.Following the arrest, a Bloomington Police Department SWAT Team served a search warrant on the 103rd block of Devonshire Road in connection to the investigation. No additional arrests have been made.This is an ongoing investigation.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO