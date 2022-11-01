Read full article on original website
OBX Coast Guard Auxiliary raises over $13,000 for Coast Guard Mutual Assistance
Outer Banks Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-07 recently capped off its successful Guardian Open Golf Tournament by presenting a $13,200 donation check to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA). CGMA is the official non-profit relief society of the Coast Guard, working closely with local Coast Guard commands to promote the financial...
Atlantic Dentistry will offer free dental care to all veterans on November 11
Atlantic Dentistry has announced that they will be providing free dental care for all veterans without dental insurance on Friday, November 11. Dental exams, x-rays, dental cleanings, fillings, and extractions will all be offered. To schedule your appointment today, please call Atlantic Dentistry at (252) 261-7700. Atlantic Dentistry is located...
