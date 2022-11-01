Penn State football took care of business on the road in Indiana yesterday, beating down the Hoosiers 45-14. The Nittany Lions accomplished that feat, despite missing both starting tackles and losing co-starter Hunter Nourzad at left guard on the first play of the game. So how did Penn State overcome these hurdles to get the job done? First, they got enough of head coach James Franklin’s favorite type of play; explosive plays.

