ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Great Vermont Flood of 1927 impacted western parts of New Hampshire

What is commonly known as the Great Vermont Flood of 1927 gave the western half of New Hampshire quite a bit of rainfall as well. A slow-moving area of low pressure moving up the coast delivered over a foot of rain in just a few days that caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks quickly. The rushing waters washed out bridges, road embankments, houses, buildings and farmlands.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Spring-like warmth continues in New Hampshire

Sunshine and mild temperatures for the next few days. The temperatures likely ramp up even more over the weekend, approaching record high temperatures for this time of year. A large ridge of high pressure will keep our weather rain-free for the rest of the week. Fair skies tonight, most will...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List

Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Mild weather continues in New Hampshire

Nothing more than a passing shower today as we start the month of November...a dry and eventually warmer pattern follows at the end of the week. Clouds and some sunny breaks with just a few brief passing showers or sprinkles possible at any point through the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures should climb back into the 60s with a light southerly breeze.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WGME

Wicked Warm! Record high temperatures possible in Maine this weekend

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Sunny and mild weather is in store for Wednesday, before a brief Thursday cooldown. A warmup takes hold on Friday, continuing through Monday. Temperatures will be close to record highs in many parts of Maine this weekend. After Monday, a cooldown looks to bring more seasonable November weather...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen From Maine to New Hampshire

It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
MAINE STATE
newhampshirebulletin.com

New Hampshire to receive $104 million for energy rebates and fuel assistance

This article and headline were updated at 11:10 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, to correct the amount of fuel assistance New Hampshire is receiving. New Hampshire will receive nearly $104 million for energy rebates and fuel assistance, according to announcements from the U.S. Department of Energy and the state’s congressional delegation on Wednesday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly drop in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals has slightly dropped Tuesday, according to data from the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 103 people who tested positive for the virus in hospitals, down from 115 people on Monday. One...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine gets $42.5M in LIHEAP funding as home heating concerns mount

MAINE, USA — With energy costs soaring and fuel supplies tightening, many Maine families are concerned about heating their homes this winter. On Tuesday, the state of Maine was awarded $42.5 million through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides funding to help low-income households pay their energy bills, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a release.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

11 more people treated for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 11 more people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals and seven new deaths related to the virus. There are 40 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, jumping by 11 from Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. Specific treatments for COVID-19 were generally dropping since Friday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
94.9 HOM

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

The face of hunting in Maine is changing

Heading outside on a gorgeous fall day and enjoying the sights, sounds and experiences that Maine has to offer can be exhilarating. For generations, it was men who headed into the woods for the state’s traditional fall activity: hunting. The fraternity of fathers, sons, grandfathers, uncles and grandsons often excluded women and girls.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy