The Michigan football team returns to action Saturday, playing its first road game in nearly a month when it travels to take on Rutgers (7:30 pm, Big Ten Network). Ahead of the game, the fourth-ranked Wolverines (5-0 Big Ten, 8-0 overall) are viewed as heavy favorites, but the Scarlet Knights (1-4, 4-4) are eager to build off of last season's close loss in Ann Arbor and overtime loss in 2020.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO