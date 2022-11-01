Read full article on original website
Brand sentenced to up to 17 years in St. Joseph County after being convicted of three charges
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis man who was convicted in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for crimes he committed in that county on October 22, 2021 was given a prison sentence of up to 17 years on Thursday. 27-year-old Dylan Brand was convicted by a jury following a...
As race tightens for governor, Republican Tudor Dixon to make a stop in Coldwater Monday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the hours counting down until polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon will be making an appearance in Coldwater Monday afternoon. Dixon is scheduled to be at the Branch County Republican Party headquarters at 688 East Chicago Road,...
HS Football Playoff Scoreboard: Hastings and Lumen advance, Reading and Colon eliminated
UNDATED (WTVB) – Although there are no Branch County representatives remaining in this year’s MHSAA Football Playoffs, there were plenty of area teams playing for 11-player District titles and 8-player Regional titles on Friday night. Interstate 8 champion Hastings won its first-ever district trophy by beating visiting Charlotte...
Former felon sent back to the MDOC after entering guilty plea to assault charge
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A man who spent over two decades in the Michigan Department of Corrections for trying to stab a man to death in the mid 1990’s was ordered to go back to prison on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court. 64-year-old Vincent Beniquez was given...
Wind Advisory issued for Saturday, forecasters say there could be wind gusts up to 50-60 mph
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – It’s expected to get very windy on Saturday. Branch County is included in a Wind Advisory that has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of southwest Michigan, northern Indiana and northwest Ohio which is in effect from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.
